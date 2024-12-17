De’Vondre Campbell Suspended Three Games by 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have officially suspended linebacker, De’Vondre Campbell, after refusing to enter Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. A division matchup that had major playoff implications for both squads. The Rams won by a final score of 12-6 and secured the lead for the NFC West. However, the biggest headline was Campbell’s refusal to go into the game.

“It’s not something you can do to your team or your teammates and still get to be a part of our team,” Kyle Shanahan said Friday.

Other players also took offense to Campbell’s decision.

“For that to happen and him to do that, I just lost all respect. I’m a person that’s going 110% every play. If I am hurt and the guy behind me is not backing me up and can’t come in or don’t want to go in, I just feel like he’s a cancer to the team.” Deommodore Lenoir, on De’Vondre Campbell “I kind of saw the foreshadowing and I definitely didn’t think it was going to result in that,” Star defensive player, Nick Bosa said. “If he was going to do that then he’s not the type of guy to be here.”

General Manager, John Lynch, announced Campbell’s suspension on December 16th, 2024.

“We have suspended De’Vondre Campbell Sr. for three games due to conduct detrimental to the team,” Lynch said in the statement. “We will have no further comment on the matter.”

De’Vondre Campbell had started 12 games for San Francisco while star linebacker, Dre Greenlaw, recovered from a significant injury. Now, it appears that Campbell will have a hard time finding any job in the NFL. Especially with the 49ers’ road to a playoff berth all the more difficult after the loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

San Francisco’s Playoff Hopes Bleak

The 49ers can still sneak into the postseason. However, it is going to take perfect execution, no distractions, and plenty of luck down the final stretch of the regular season. The team is now 6-8 after the loss to the Rams. Per ESPN’s power index, the 49ers have a 0.5 percent to make the playoffs. The 49ers would have win out, the Arizona Cardinals would need to lose or tie with the Carolina Panthers and beat the Rams, and the Rams would need to lose to the Jets and the Cardinals. On top of this, the Seattle Seahawks would need to the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears. The most unlikely scenario the 49ers need to happen is a tie in Week 18 between the Rams and the Seahawks. Considering all of this, the San Francisco 49ers are on life support at this point.