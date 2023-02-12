NFL News and Rumors

DeVonta Smith Player Props: Best Super Bowl 2023 Bets

Dan Girolamo
Devonta Smith of the Eagles in the NFC Championship.

After a long NFL season, it’s finally time to crown a champion as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. If you’re looking for player props to bet on in Super Bowl 2023, consider looking at one of quarterback Jalen Hurts’s favorite targets, wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Online sportsbooks, such as BetOnline, will offer plenty of bets in various categories, including props for Smith.

Bet The Sides And Totals For Super Bowl 2023

As of Sunday morning, the spread has moved again, as the Eagles are now 1-point favorites. It was the Eagles by 1.5 for most of the week, but the line is now down to 1. Check BetOnline during the hours leading up to the game to see if there are any last-minute movements.

The total remains at 51.

View the entire chart from BetOnline below.

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline -101 -119 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1 (-111) -1 (-109) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 51 (-113) Under 51 (-107) BetOnline logo

DeVonta Smith Player Props For Super Bowl 2023

Before examining Smith’s player props, let’s look at his numbers on the season.

In his second season, Smith established himself as one of Hurts’s most reliable targets, leading the team in receptions with 95 to go along with 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns.

In two playoff games, Smith hauled in eight receptions for 97 yards and one touchdown. In each playoff game, Smith caught a pass of at least 29 yards or more, serving as the vertical threat for the Eagles’ offense.

Below are some of Smith’s props for Super Bowl LVII.

DeVonta Smith Receptions – Over/Under 5.5

DeVonta Smith Receptions Odds Play
Over 5.5 +108 BetOnline logo
Under 5.5 -141 BetOnline logo

DeVonta Smith Touchdowns

DeVonta Smith Touchdowns Odds Play
1+ +170 BetOnline logo
2+ +900 BetOnline logo
3+ +6900 BetOnline logo

DeVonta Smith Best Prop Bet – Over 65.5 Receiving Yards

DeVonta Smith Receiving Yards Odds Play
Over 65.5 -126 BetOnline logo
Under 65.5 -104 BetOnline logo

Smith’s has been on a tear the last two months. In his last eight games, Smith eclipsed more than 61 yards in seven of eight games. In four of those games, Smith had more than 100 yards receiving.

In the NFC Championship, Smith had a quiet day with 36 yards receiving. However, the Eagles took the lead early and dominated on the ground, so there was no need to throw the ball and risk mistakes with a big lead.

The NFC Championship was more of an outlier than a trend for Smith. He’s been very consistent since December 4. With his ability to stretch the field, Smith could get the majority of these yards on one play.

Smith should benefit against an average Chiefs secondary that ranked 18th in passing yards allowed per game. The second-year player should have plenty of opportunities for production and should hit his over.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top