DeVonta Smith Player Props: Best Super Bowl 2023 Bets

After a long NFL season, it’s finally time to crown a champion as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. If you’re looking for player props to bet on in Super Bowl 2023, consider looking at one of quarterback Jalen Hurts’s favorite targets, wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Online sportsbooks, such as BetOnline, will offer plenty of bets in various categories, including props for Smith.

Bet The Sides And Totals For Super Bowl 2023

As of Sunday morning, the spread has moved again, as the Eagles are now 1-point favorites. It was the Eagles by 1.5 for most of the week, but the line is now down to 1. Check BetOnline during the hours leading up to the game to see if there are any last-minute movements.

The total remains at 51.

View the entire chart from BetOnline below.

DeVonta Smith Player Props For Super Bowl 2023

Before examining Smith’s player props, let’s look at his numbers on the season.

In his second season, Smith established himself as one of Hurts’s most reliable targets, leading the team in receptions with 95 to go along with 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns.

In two playoff games, Smith hauled in eight receptions for 97 yards and one touchdown. In each playoff game, Smith caught a pass of at least 29 yards or more, serving as the vertical threat for the Eagles’ offense.

Below are some of Smith’s props for Super Bowl LVII.

DeVonta Smith Receptions – Over/Under 5.5

DeVonta Smith Receptions Odds Play Over 5.5 +108 Under 5.5 -141

DeVonta Smith Touchdowns

DeVonta Smith Best Prop Bet – Over 65.5 Receiving Yards

DeVonta Smith Receiving Yards Odds Play Over 65.5 -126 Under 65.5 -104

Smith’s has been on a tear the last two months. In his last eight games, Smith eclipsed more than 61 yards in seven of eight games. In four of those games, Smith had more than 100 yards receiving.

In the NFC Championship, Smith had a quiet day with 36 yards receiving. However, the Eagles took the lead early and dominated on the ground, so there was no need to throw the ball and risk mistakes with a big lead.

The NFC Championship was more of an outlier than a trend for Smith. He’s been very consistent since December 4. With his ability to stretch the field, Smith could get the majority of these yards on one play.

Smith should benefit against an average Chiefs secondary that ranked 18th in passing yards allowed per game. The second-year player should have plenty of opportunities for production and should hit his over.