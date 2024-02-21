Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant has recently made headlines by winning a staggering $440,000 through parlays in college basketball and tennis. Bryant, whose sports betting skills are apparently on par with his receiving skills, clinched over $415k from a 13-leg college basketball parlay and an additional $25,000 from a 5-leg tennis parlay, featuring Taylor Fritz’s victory in the Delray Beach Open.

Dez Bryant: Bookie Basher

Dez Bryant, the ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, has transitioned from scoring touchdowns to scoring big in sports betting. These days, it is sportsbooks running scared as opposed to cornerbacks.

His recent winning streak in college basketball and tennis parlays has left the sports betting world in awe. Over a thrilling three-day period, Bryant secured a combined win of $$442,386, showcasing his remarkable betting acumen.

13-Leg Parlay at Odds Of 542/1 Lands for Ex-Cowboys Receiver

Bryant’s journey to this impressive win began with an audacious 13-leg college basketball parlay. Betting just $767 at astounding odds of +54215, he awaited the outcome of multiple games. The climax was the nail-biting Nevada vs. UNLV game, where Nevada’s 14-2 second-half run sealed Bryant’s win, turning his $767 bet into an eye-popping $416,970.35.

Cash out for what!!

What a lick X 🤑 pic.twitter.com/keiXtFoc6z — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 18, 2024

The excitement didn’t end there. Bryant narrowly missed an even bigger payout from another college basketball parlay. A $900 bet could have yielded over $1 million, but a loss by Washington to California dashed these hopes. Despite this setback, Bryant’s nearly half-a-million win is a dream for any bettor.

Bryant Lands 5-Leg Parlay for $25k Just Days Later

Bryant’s betting isn’t limited to college basketball. He has been actively involved in sports betting, even placing live bets on events like Super Bowl LVIII and winning substantial amounts on the Dallas Cowboys during the regular season.

But it was tennis that added to Bryant’s impressive weekend. He placed a $1,000 bet on a 5-leg parlay, which required Taylor Fritz to win against Tommy Paul in the Delray Beach Open as the last leg. Fritz’s victory meant another win for Bryant, adding over $25,000 to his winnings.

I need Fritz to come through tomorrow 😂 🤑 https://t.co/V1jUNTYspa pic.twitter.com/k1hPxIPCz8 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 19, 2024

