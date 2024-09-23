MLB News and Rumors

Diamondbacks blow biggest lead in franchise history

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_24302984_168396541_lowres-2

The Arizona Diamondbacks blew their biggest lead in franchise history on Sunday. Leading 8-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning, the Brewers marched all the way back and won 10-9. Arizona actually had a 8-6 lead after seven innings and increased their lead to 9-6 in the top of the eighth inning, before the Brewers scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to get the win.

Who contributed offensively for Milwaukee?

The Brewers had four extra base hits, all doubles. Shortstop Willy Adames of Santiago, Dominican Republic had two doubles, while right fielder Sal Frelick of Boston, Massachusetts and first baseman Rhys Hoskins of Sacramento, California had one each. Adames led the Brewers with three hits, and Hoskins led the Brewers with three runs batted in.

Magical Eighth Inning for Milwaukee

The Brewers delivered their comeback with two out in the eighth inning. Then, a total of six consecutive Brewers reached base safely. Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio of Maracaibo, Venezuela walked, center fielder Blake Perkins of Litchfield Park, Arizona singled, designated hitter Garrett Mitchell of Orange, California had a RBI single that scored Chourio, Hoskins had a RBI single that scored Perkins and Mitchell, Adames then hit a double, and pinch hitter Jake Bauers of Newport Beach, California hit the game winning RBI that scored Hoskins.

Could be big loss for Diamondbacks

While the Brewers had already clinched the National League Central, this was a huge loss for Arizona. The Diamondbacks saw their final spot in the National League wildcard race drop to two games. with the Atlanta Braves beating the Miami Marlins 5-4.

Arizona has six more games left in the regular season. They host the San Francisco Giants for three games and then the San Diego Padres for three games. The 10-9 loss to Milwaukee was their final road game of 2024.

 

 

Topics  
Brewers Diamondbacks MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24302984_168396541_lowres-2

Diamondbacks blow biggest lead in franchise history

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  49min
MLB News and Rumors
Elly-De-La-Cruz-053023-Getty-FTR
Elly de la Cruz becomes fifth player to have 25 HRs and 65 SBs in a season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies postseason bound after win over Mets
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 21 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2
Shohei Ohtani has monster game in making MLB history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 20 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Detroit Tigers
Former MLB third baseman Charlie Culberson retires at age 35
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 20 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Game Two-New York Mets at New York Yankees
Yankees and Brewers clinch MLB playoff spots
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 19 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24259438_168396541_lowres-2
Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson to have Tommy John surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 19 2024
More News
Arrow to top