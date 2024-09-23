Diamondbacks blow biggest lead in franchise history

The Arizona Diamondbacks blew their biggest lead in franchise history on Sunday. Leading 8-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning, the Brewers marched all the way back and won 10-9. Arizona actually had a 8-6 lead after seven innings and increased their lead to 9-6 in the top of the eighth inning, before the Brewers scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to get the win.

Who contributed offensively for Milwaukee?

The Brewers had four extra base hits, all doubles. Shortstop Willy Adames of Santiago, Dominican Republic had two doubles, while right fielder Sal Frelick of Boston, Massachusetts and first baseman Rhys Hoskins of Sacramento, California had one each. Adames led the Brewers with three hits, and Hoskins led the Brewers with three runs batted in.

Magical Eighth Inning for Milwaukee

The Brewers delivered their comeback with two out in the eighth inning. Then, a total of six consecutive Brewers reached base safely. Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio of Maracaibo, Venezuela walked, center fielder Blake Perkins of Litchfield Park, Arizona singled, designated hitter Garrett Mitchell of Orange, California had a RBI single that scored Chourio, Hoskins had a RBI single that scored Perkins and Mitchell, Adames then hit a double, and pinch hitter Jake Bauers of Newport Beach, California hit the game winning RBI that scored Hoskins.

Could be big loss for Diamondbacks

While the Brewers had already clinched the National League Central, this was a huge loss for Arizona. The Diamondbacks saw their final spot in the National League wildcard race drop to two games. with the Atlanta Braves beating the Miami Marlins 5-4.

Arizona has six more games left in the regular season. They host the San Francisco Giants for three games and then the San Diego Padres for three games. The 10-9 loss to Milwaukee was their final road game of 2024.