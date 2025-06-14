Diamondbacks closer Justin Martinez to have Tommy John Surgery

One of the biggest stories in Major League Baseball in the first two months of the season have been the number of pitchers to have Tommy John Surgery. The announcement like the one on Friday, that Arizona Diamondbacks right handed closer Justin Martinez of Bonao, Dominican Republic will have Tommy John Surgery, has been made with high regularity. Martinez will become the 19th MLB pitcher to have the procedure done in 2025. He will miss the remainder of the 2025 MLB regular season, and the majority of the 2026 MLB season as a result.

When did Martinez get hurt?

Martinez left Monday’s game against the Seattle Mariners with two outs in the ninth inning with elbow tightness. He then had magnetic resonance imaging completed on his elbow, at which time it was determined that Martinez had a sprained ulnar collateral ligament according to Steve Gilbert of mlb.com.

Martinez in 2025

Martinez has pitched in 17 games and has a record of one win and two losses with an earned run average of 4.11. During 15 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up seven hits, seven earned runs, one home run, and 12 walks, to go along with 22 strikeouts, four holds, five saves, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.24.

Lone MLB win in 2025

Martinez beat the Chicago Cubs 10-6 on March 30. He threw two thirds of an inning and struck out Michael Busch and Pete Crow-Armstrong. Martinez did give up two singles in 19 pitches, of which 13 pitched were strikes.

Who will be the next Diamondbacks closer?

Shelby Miller of Round Rock, Texas will get the majority of the closing responsibilities. He has been sharing closing duties with Martinez this season and already has seven saves and 29 strikeouts in 29 games.

In playoff contention

The Diamondbacks are at 35 wins and 34 losses. They are three and a half games back of the San Diego Padres for the final wildcard spot in the National League.