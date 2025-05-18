Diamondbacks lose for first time ever when they score 12+ runs

It was a historic loss for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. For the first time ever in franchise history, they lost when they scored 12 runs or more. Most of the time, 12 runs should be ample. However, on Saturday it was simply not enough. The Diamondbacks blew an 11-6 lead after five innings, and lost 14-12 to the Colorado Rockies. Prior to Saturday, Arizona had gone 151-0 when scoring a dozen times in a baseball game.

Who contributed to the Colorado win?

It was a marvelous game for Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar of Maracay, Venezuela. Tovar had five hits in the game, as he had three singles, one triple and one home run. It was also a notable performance from leftfielder Jordan Beck of Hazel Green, Alabama, who had three extra base hits (two home runs and one triple).

The Rockies had five home runs as a team. The other two Rockies players to hit a home run were catcher Hunter Goodman of Arlington, Texas and first baseman Kyle Farmer of Atlanta, Georgia.

14 runs a surprise

The fact Colorado scored 14 runs on Saturday was very surprising. First because the Rockies had only scored five times combined in the last four games, including an 8-0 loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Giving up runs continues to be a problem

It should be no surprise the Rockies gave up in the double digits in runs allowed on Saturday. It was the fifth time that has happened to them this month, but the first time they won. Colorado also lost 10-2 and 11-1 in two games of a doubleheader to the Detroit Tigers on May 8, 13-9 to the San Diego Padres on May 9, and a dominant 21-0 loss to the Padres on May 10, which contributed to Rockies manager Bud Black losing his job.

What are the Rockies and Diamondbacks records?

Arizona is fourth in the National League West at 24 wins and 22 losses. Colorado is last in the NL West at eight wins and 37 losses.