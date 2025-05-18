MLB News and Rumors

Diamondbacks lose for first time ever when they score 12+ runs

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_26212473_168396541_lowres-2

It was a historic loss for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. For the first time ever in franchise history, they lost when they scored 12 runs or more. Most of the time, 12 runs should be ample. However, on Saturday it was simply not enough. The Diamondbacks blew an 11-6 lead after five innings, and lost 14-12 to the Colorado Rockies. Prior to Saturday, Arizona had gone 151-0 when scoring a dozen times in a baseball game.

Who contributed to the Colorado win?

It was a marvelous game for Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar of Maracay, Venezuela. Tovar had five hits in the game, as he had three singles, one triple and one home run. It was also a notable performance from leftfielder Jordan Beck of Hazel Green, Alabama, who had three extra base hits (two home runs and one triple).

The Rockies had five home runs as a team. The other two Rockies players to hit a home run were catcher Hunter Goodman of Arlington, Texas and first baseman Kyle Farmer of Atlanta, Georgia.

14 runs a surprise

The fact Colorado scored 14 runs on Saturday was very surprising. First because the Rockies had only scored five times combined in the last four games, including an 8-0 loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Giving up runs continues to be a problem

It should be no surprise the Rockies gave up in the double digits in runs allowed on Saturday. It was the fifth time that has happened to them this month, but the first time they won. Colorado also lost 10-2 and 11-1 in two games of a doubleheader to the Detroit Tigers on May 8, 13-9 to the San Diego Padres on May 9, and a dominant 21-0 loss to the Padres on May 10, which contributed to Rockies manager Bud Black losing his job.

What are the Rockies and Diamondbacks records?

Arizona is fourth in the National League West at 24 wins and 22 losses. Colorado is last in the NL West at eight wins and 37 losses.

 

 

Topics  
Diamondbacks MLB News and Rumors Rockies
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26212473_168396541_lowres-2

Diamondbacks lose for first time ever when they score 12+ runs

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Tony Kemp retires at age 33
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 16 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_8341918_168396541_lowres-2
Former Twins All-Star third baseman Rich Rollins dies at age 87
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 15 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
Three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter retires at age 39
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 15 2025
MLB News and Rumors
pete rose
Will Pete Rose and Joe Jackson join the Hall of Fame?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 14 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees-Game 1
Rays don’t miss Yandy Diaz in win over Blue Jays
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 14 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Freddie Freeman
Rafael Devers and Freddie Freeman named MLB Players of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 13 2025
More News
Arrow to top