Diamondbacks release Madison Baumgarner

The Arizona Diamondbacks released Madison Baumgarner of Hickory, North Carolina on Wednesday according to R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports. After four starts to the season, things did not go according to plan. In 16 2/3 innings, Bumgarner gave up 19 earned runs, 25 hits, and 15 walks for a terrible earned run average of 10.26 and a poor WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 2.40.

Expected number three starter for Arizona

To begin the season, Bumgarner was expected to be the third starter for the Diamondbacks behind ace Zac Gallen of Somerdale, New Jersey and Merrill Kelly of Houston, Texas. Gallen has had a superb start to 2023. He has a record of four wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.15. He also has 51 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings and an excellent WHIP of 0.77.

Four-time All-Star

Bumgarner was a four-time All-Star for four consecutive seasons with the San Francisco Giants from 2013 to 2016. In this period of time he had a record of 64 wins and 37 losses. Considered a workhorse, he led Major League Baseball with four complete games during the 2015 season and had 12 complete games during this four-year stretch. In all, Bumgarner has 16 complete games and seven shutouts in his 15-year Major League career. This is during an era when complete games thrown by pitchers are considered very old-fashioned.

World Series and NLCS MVP

Bumgarner has been unbelievable during his career in the postseason. In 16 playoff games. he has a record of eight wins and three losses with an earned run average of 2.11 and a WHIP of 0.90. Bumgarner was also part of the Giants teams that won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014. In the 2014 postseason, Bumgarner was the National League Championship Series most valuable player (1-0, 12 strikeouts, 1.72 ERA), and the World Series MVP (2-0, 17 strikeouts, 0.43 ERA).

Leading the NL West

Despite Bumgarner’s struggles, the Diamondbacks lead the National League West with a record of 14 wins and 12 losses. They are half a game up on the Los Angeles Dodgers.