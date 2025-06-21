MLB News and Rumors

Diamondbacks relief pitcher A.J. Puk has shoulder surgery

Jeremy Freeborn
The injury woes are continuing for the Arizona Diamondbacks pitching staff. They have already lost Jordan Montgomery, Corbin Burnes and Justin Martinez this season to Tommy John Surgery. Now, they have lost lefthanded relief pitcher A.J. Puk of Minneapolis, Minnesota for the remainder of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season, and possibly even the 2026 season with shoulder surgery on Friday.

How did Puk get hurt?

Puk has not pitched since April 17 when he had left elbow inflammation. He pitched one inning and gave up one hit, along with one strikeout in a 6-4 Diamondbacks win over the Miami Marlins. Puk pitched to four batters and threw 21 pitches, of which 16 pitches were strikes.

Puk in 2025

Puk pitched in eight games and had a record of zero wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 3.38. During eight innings pitched, he gave up eight hits, three earned runs, two home runs and five walks, to go along with 12 strikeouts, four saves, two holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.25.

Puk’s four saves

Puk had the opportunity to save some games for the Diamondbacks in the first full month of the season, and saved four contests. The games where he preserved a Diamondbacks lead by three runs or less came on April 1 in a 7-5 Diamondbacks win over the New York Yankees, in a 4-3 Diamondbacks win over the Yankees on April 2, in a 5-2 Diamondbacks win over the Milwaukee Brewers on April 13, and in the two-run win over the Marlins on April 17.

Puk’s two holds

Puk’s first hold of the season came on April 4 in a 6-4 Diamondbacks win over the Washington Nationals. Puk’s second hold came in a 4-3 Diamondbacks win over the Baltimore Orioles on April 8.

Pitching becoming a problem

With all of the injuries, it is no surprise the Diamondbacks are struggling in preventing runs from being scored. They have given up five runs or more in their last six games.

Diamondbacks MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
