Diamondbacks sign third baseman Evan Longoria

Jeremy Freeborn
The Arizona Diamondbacks signed third baseman Evan Longoria of Downey, California to a one-year deal worth $4 million on Friday. The Diamondbacks become the third team Longoria has played for following a decade with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2008 to 2017, and then five seasons with the San Francisco Giants from 2018 to 2022.

2022 MLB season

Longoria batted .244 with 14 home runs and 42 runs batted in. During 89 games, 298 plate appearances and 266 at bats, he scored 31 runs and had 65 hits, 13 doubles, 27 walks, 120 total bases, and three sacrifice flies, to go along with an on base percentage of .315 and a slugging percentage of .451.

Career Statistics

In 1912 games, Longoria batted .265 with 331 home runs and 1131 runs batted in. He has scored 992 runs and had 1883 hits, 422 doubles, 26 triples, 58 stolen bases, 707 walks, 3350 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, and 94 sacrifice flies. He has a career on base percentage of .334, and a career slugging percentage of .472. Longoria recorded his lone sacrifice bunt of his career on August 3, 2014 in a 7-5 Tampa Bay Rays loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Longoria’s 12 sacrifice flies in 2017 while with the Rays led Major League Baseball.

American League Rookie of the Year

In 2008, Longoria was named the American League Rookie of the Year. He batted .272 with 27 home runs and 85 runs batted in while with the Rays. Longoria was also an American League All-Star for the first of three consecutive seasons.

American League Silver Slugger Award

In 2009, Longoria batted .281 with 33 home runs and 113 runs batted in. He had career highs in runs batted in, and runs scored (100).

Hitting into Double Plays

If there is one weakness in Longoria’s game, it is the fact he has hit into double plays frequently in his career. Longoria has hit into a double play 198 times in his Major League Baseball career. In 2009, he led the American League with 27 ground into double plays, and in 2020, he led Major League Baseball with 10 ground into double plays.

