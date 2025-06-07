The Arizona Diamondbacks announced a significant injury on Friday as starting pitcher Corbin Burnes of Bakersfield, California would be gone for the remainder of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season and possibly the entire 2026 MLB regular season with Tommy John Surgery according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors. The news is a significant blow to a Diamondbacks squad that had huge aspirations this season.

When did Burnes first half discomfort?

Burnes first experienced pain on Sunday in a 3-1 Diamondbacks win over the Washington Nationals. Burnes only pitched four and two thirds innings when he notified the Diamondbacks training staff that he was experiencing agony. At the time of the pain, Burnes had only given up one run on four hits, and had six strikeouts and one walk.

Elite Pitcher

Burnes is one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball at the moment. He has been an All-Star the last four seasons (2021 to 2023 with the Milwaukee Brewers and in 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles). In 2021, Burnes won the National League Cy Young Award. In 2022, Burnes led the National League with 243 strikeouts, and in 2023, led the National League with a 1.07 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched).

Burnes in 2025

This is Burnes’s first season in Arizona, and he was very productive up until the injury. He had a record of three wins and two losses with an earned run average of 2.66. After 11 games and 64 1/3 innings pitched, Burnes gave up 49 hits, 19 earned runs, seven home runs and 26 walks, to go along with 63 strikeouts, seven quality starts and a WHIP of 1.17.

Four Games back of a wildcard spot

The best word to describe the Arizona Diamondbacks this season is average. They are right smack at the .500 mark with a record of 31 wins and 31 losses. Arizona is four games back of the San Francisco Giants for a playoff spot.