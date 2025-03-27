The Arizona Diamondbacks received a blow on Tuesday as they announced that starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery of Sumter, South Carolina will have Tommy John Surgery and miss the entire 2025 Major League Baseball season. According to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, Montgomery will miss a significant portion of the 2026 season as well.

Montgomery in 2024

Montgomery was not very effective whatsoever during the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season. He saw a significant drop in production from the previous three seasons where he pitched very effectively with New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.

Even though Montgomery had a winning record of eight wins and seven losses, he had an awful earned run average of 6.23. During 25 games and 117 innings pitched, Montgomery gave up 149 hits, 81 earned runs, 14 home runs and 44 walks, to go along with 83 strikeouts and a poor WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.65. He also had a terrible spring training with the Diamondbacks as he had an earned run average of 15.00 and a WHIP of 2.67 after only three innings of work.

It is safe to say the southpaw was a huge bust in Arizona this past season and did not meet expectations after signing a one-year contract worth $25 million. It should be noted that the contract which was signed on March 29, 2024, contained a $20 million option. It will be very surprising if the Diamondbacks come to terms with Montgomery on a contract for the 2026 MLB season.

Who will be in the Diamondbacks starting rotation in 2025?

Arizona has a strong 1-2 punch in Zac Gallen of Somerdale, New Jersey and Corbin Burnes of Bakersfield, California. Burnes signed a six-year deal worth $210 million on December 30. The Diamondbacks supporting cast in the rotation contains the veteran Merrill Kelly of Houston, Texas, Eduardo Rodriguez of Valencia, Venezuela and righthander Brandon Pfaadt of Louisville, Kentucky.