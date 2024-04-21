MLB News and Rumors

Diamondbacks tie franchise record with 22 hits

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks tied a franchise record for most hits in a single game. They accomplished the feat with 22 in a 17-1 Diamondbacks romp over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Who collected the 22 hits?

Second baseman Ketel Marte of Nizao, Dominican Republic, led the Diamondbacks with four hits. First baseman Christian Walker of Norristown, Pennsylvania and designated hitter/shortstop Blaze Alexander of Cape Coral, Florida had three hits each. The Diamondbacks with two hits were center fielder Corbin Carroll of Seattle, Washington, right fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, third baseman Eugenio Suarez of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, right fielder Randall Grichuk of Rosenberg, Texas, and catcher Gabriel Moreno of Barquisimeto, Venezuela. The Diamondbacks with one hit were left fielder Jake McCarthy of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and middle infielder Kevin Newman of Poway, California.

What were the types of hits?

Fifteen of the 22 hits were singles. It was a great game for Alexander, as all three of his hits were extra base hits. Alexander hit two doubles and one home run. Four more Diamondbacks had doubles. They were Grichuk, Marte, Walker and Moreno.

Awful start to 2024 for Snell

It has been a disastrous start to the 2024 Major League Baseball season for Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has an earned run average of 11.57 and a horrible WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.97. On Friday, he gave up nine hits, five earned runs and one walk in 4 2/3 innings.

When did the Diamondbacks have 22 hits in a game before?

The Diamondbacks previously had 22 hits in an 18-inning 12-7 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on August 24, 2013, and 22 hits in game six of the 2001 World Series, a 15-2 Diamondbacks win on November 3, 2001. With the Friday win, the Diamondbacks improved to a record of 10 wins and 11 losses.

 

Diamondbacks
