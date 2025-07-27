MLB News and Rumors

Diamondbacks trade Randal Grichuk to Royals

Jeremy Freeborn
USATSI_26525534_168396541_lowres-2

There was a Major League Baseball trade on Saturday evening between the Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks. The reason why this trade was so unique is because Diamondbacks outfielder Randal Grichuk of Rosenberg, Texas was informed of the deal while he was playing for Arizona against the Pittsburgh Pirates according to Rogers Sportsnet. Grichuk was traded from Arizona to Kansas City for righthanded pitcher Andrew Hoffmann of Joliet, Illinois.

Sixth Major League Baseball team for Grichuk

Grichuk has played in the Major Leagues for a dozen seasons. He was first with the St. Louis Cardinals for four seasons from 2014 to 2017. He was then with the Toronto Blue Jays for four more seasons from 2018 to 2021. After that, Grichuk was with the Colorado Rockies from 2022 to 2023, the Los Angeles Angels also in 2023, and the Diamondbacks in 2024 and 2025.

Grichuk in 2025

This season with the Diamondbacks, Grichuk batted .240 with seven home runs and 22 runs batted in. During 70 games, 175 at bats, and 188 plate appearances, Grichuk scored 25 runs and had 42 hits, 15 doubles, one triple, 10 walks, 80 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .277 and a slugging percentage of .457. The triple came in a 14-8 Diamondbacks win over the Colorado Rockies on June 20.

Hoffmann in 2025

Hoffmann had been playing for the Omaha Storm Chasers in the International League this season (the Royals top minor league affiliate). According to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors, Hoffmann is being assigned to the minor league system of the Diamondbacks, and will pitch for the Reno Aces of the Pacific Coast League.

This season Hoffmann did pitch three games in relief for the Royals. He had a record of zero wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 3.86. In four and two thirds innings pitched, he gave up seven hits, two earned runs, one home run and four walks, to go along with five strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 2.36.

Teams moving in different directions

The Diamondbacks have made things clear that they are going to clean house after not meeting expectations this season in the National League. They have already traded Canadian first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners.

The Royals have not been as strong this season as last season. However, they are only four and a half games back of the Boston Red Sox and Mariners for a wildcard spot in the American League.

Diamondbacks MLB News and Rumors Royals
