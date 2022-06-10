Dick Jerardi Belmont Stakes Picks | Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

Based in Philadelphia, Dick Jerardi specializes in horse racing and college basketball. He has written for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Daily News, the Daily Racing Form and analysis on betonline.ag. Jerardi has frequently been seen over the years at the Final Four and the Triple Crowns.

Let’s go over the top there horses that Jerardi likes the most for the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. The final 2022 Belmont Stakes race can be watched live on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The post time is 6:49 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep reading for Dick Jerardi’s Belmont Stakes picks and where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites For Belmont Stakes 2022

Dick Jerardi Belmont Stakes Picks | Dick Jerardi Horse Racing Picks

An award winning horse racing writer, Jerardi is known for his memorable work penning memorable stories about the great Smarty Jones, one of the best horses over the last two decades that never won the Triple Crown. He described 2022 as a “very strange year” in horse racing because it is the first time since 1954 that the Kentucky Derby winner did not compete at the Preakness and the Preakness winner is not at the Belmont. Jerardi does encourage everyone to go to betonline.ag, and check out the fascinating prop bets, that could be the best way for people to win money on Saturday. Here are the three horses he likes the most.

We The People (+250) At MyBookie | Dick Jerardi Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

Jerardi believes if We The People can repeat his performance at the Peter Pan, he will be able to win the Belmont Stakes too. Jerardi is very impressed with We The People’s speed, and believes there is a possibility, he could blow out the field at the Belmont.

We The People (+250) at BetOnline

Barber Road (+1200) At MyBookie | Dick Jerardi Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

Jerardi believes the horse with double-digit odds with the best chance of contending at the Belmont is Barber Road. Due to the fact this is only an eight-horse field and not a 20-horse field at the Kentucky Derby, there will be not any large underdogs in the field like we saw with Rich Strike at Elmont.

Barber Road (+1200) at BetOnline

Creative Minister (+650) At MyBookie | Dick Jerardi Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

Jerardi also thinks you cannot ignore Creative Minister’s strong performance at the Preakness. There the horse finished third behind Early Voting and Epicenter.