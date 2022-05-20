Dick Jerardi Preakness Picks 2022 | Preakness Horse Picks

The 2022 Preakness Stakes is will be staged at Pimlico racecourse on Saturday, May 21; so to help we’ve got free tips from leading pundit Dick Jerardi with his Preakness Stakes horse racing picks, odds, bets and predictions featured below.

Dick Jerardi revealed his Preakness picks on YouTube – you can watch that below too. This is the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes, and coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBC at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. This race is the middle jewel of the American horse racing Triple Crown.

A total of 14 horses are allowed to compete. However, in 2022 we’ve just nine horses racing this year. BetOnline odds and free Dick Jerardi horse racing Preakness picks are below – let’s cut to the chase!

DICK JERARDI PREAKNESS STAKES PICK — Main Bet: Epicenter (+120) at BetOnline

(+120) at BetOnline DICK JERARDI PREAKNESS STAKES PICK — Long Shot: Creative Minister (+1000) at BetOnline

Runner-up in the Kentucky Derby a few weeks ago and on that form is the clear one to beat. Doesn’t have the winner of that race – Rich Strike – to contend with this time, or the third Zandon. Trainer Steve Asmussen has landed the Preakness Stakes twice before and he’s got a big chance of making it win number three in the Pimlico race this Saturday.

Lightly-raced Kenneth McPeek runner that has been supplemented at a staggering $150k for the race after winning an Allowance Optional Claimer at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day 2 weeks ago. Connections clearly feel he’s up to the task to fork out that huge fee to get him into the race, while his trainer is no stranger to winning the Preakness Stakes after taking to top prize in 2020 with Swiss Skydiver.

Watch Dick Jerardi’s 2022 Preakness Stakes Picks on YouTube

