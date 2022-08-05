UFC News and Rumors

Did McGregor Tweet Hint At Retirement From MMA and UFC?

Gia Nguyen
Did McGregor Tweet Hint At Retirement From MMA and UFC?

Conor McGregor recently landed his first role on the big screen but the two-time UFC champion was in the news once again on Wednesday, this time for hinting at a potential retirement.

McGregor took to Twitter on Wednesday, telling fans, “Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work.”

If the retirement rumors are true, McGregor will finish his UFC career with a 22-6 overall record after losing three of his final four fights.

Conor McGregor Career Earnings and Net Worth

According to reports, Conor McGregor has earned over $55 million during his UFC and boxing career.

McGregor introduced a new era of celebrity boxing when he fought Floyd Mayweather in 2018.

Since then, he has been focused on increasing his net worth through a series of brand partnerships, including the launch of his own whisky brand, Proper No. 12.

In 2021, McGregor sold his shares in the brand to Jose Cuervo for a reported $600 million.

Will McGregor Return To The UFC?

McGregor added to the confusion when wishing Arnold Schwarzenegger a happy birthday on Twitter.

During his birthday tweet, McGregor quoted Schwarzenegger’s famous catch phrase, “I’ll be back” and accompanied the tweet with a series of photos, including one with his leg in a cast.

Check out the tweet below.

This isn’t the first time that McGregor has retired and returned via Twitter.

McGregor retired via Twitter in 2019 in the midst of negotiations that were ultimately resolved. He also pulled another retirement hoax in July 2020, moments after the conclusion of UFC 250.

While it remains to be seen if McGregor has officially called it quits, this could be just another stunt by the former UFC champ, who has flirted with thoughts of retirement in the past.

Topics  
UFC News and Rumors

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Conor McGregor Set For Acting Debut Amid UFC Retirement Rumors

Conor McGregor Set For Acting Debut Amid UFC Retirement Rumors

Gia Nguyen  •  22h
UFC News and Rumors
Peña vs Nunes
UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 | Official Weigh-In Results
Paul Kelly  •  Jul 29 2022
UFC News and Rumors
3 Potential Opponents for Conor McGregor’s Next UFC Fight
3 Potential Opponents for Conor McGregor’s Next UFC Fight
Alex Mac  •  Jul 21 2022
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 280 Marks Return to Fight Island With Massively Stacked Fight Card
UFC 280 Marks Return to Fight Island With Massively Stacked Fight Card
Alex Mac  •  Jul 21 2022
UFC News and Rumors
sean o'malley vs petr yan
Sean O’Malley And Petr Yan Verbally Agree Fight At UFC 280 In Abu Dhabi
Paul Kelly  •  Jul 21 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Jake Paul to Bet on Nate Diaz to Beat Chimaev at 10-1 Odds at UFC 279
Jake Paul to Bet on Nate Diaz to Beat Chimaev at 10-1 Odds at UFC 279
Alex Mac  •  Jul 21 2022
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night London Fighter Pay: Curtis Blaydes to Earn Over $142K in Base Salary on Saturday
Blaydes To Earn $142K In Salary At UFC Fight Night
Alex Mac  •  Jul 25 2022
More News