Did Sloane Stephens Quietly Retire From Tennis?

Full disclosure: I am a huge Sloane Stephens fan. I like to see her on the tennis court. Injuries have been an issue for her in 2025, but I am starting to worry that she has quietly slid into retirement without telling us.

She is fantastic on the Tennis Channel and an entrepreneur with plenty of business and philanthropic interests to keep her busy as she recuperates and after she officially retires from the game.

Excited for the next few weeks. While I won’t be competing in my favorite tournament this year, I’ll still be there in a different role! 🎙️ I’m joining the @tntsports team live from Roland Garros, bringing you all the energy, insight, and behind-the-scenes moments from the booth pic.twitter.com/cAKs0AzBaK — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) May 15, 2025

She is also joining the TNT group of impressive commentators and analysts in their premiere year of covering the French Open.

We have not seen a timetable for Sloane Stephens’ return to tennis in singles or doubles, and it is concerning.

She is entitled to retire, however and whenever she wishes, but can she let her fans know? And if she is planning a farewell tournament, we would like those details also.

Sloane Stephens Resume

Stephens has logged 380 WTA wins, including eight singles titles. She has made it to the quarterfinals or better at each Grand Slam, most notably as the 2017 US Open Champion and 2018 French Open finalist.

Her most recent title was a doubles title, the only one of her career, with Ashlyn Krueger at the 2024 Charleston Open.

Stephens is only 32 and could conceivably play three to five more years if she wants.

She has shared that she wants to eventually start a family, and though mothers are returning to the WTA Tour after childbirth, perhaps that is not a path she wants to take.