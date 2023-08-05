Boxing News and Rumors

Dillian Whyte: “I am Completely Innocent” after Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte Canceled

Garrett Kerman
Dillian Whyte, the British heavyweight boxer, has denied any wrongdoing after his fight with Anthony Joshua was called off. The two were scheduled to fight on August 12, but the fight was canceled after Whyte was accused of doping. Whyte has vehemently denied the allegations and has stated that he is “completely innocent.”

The Allegations Against Whyte

The allegations against Whyte stem from a drug test that was conducted on him in June. The test reportedly showed traces of a banned substance in his system. The substance in question is believed to be a performance-enhancing drug called GW1516. Whyte has denied ever taking the drug and has stated that he has no idea how it got into his system.

The Consequences of the Allegations

The allegations against Whyte have had serious consequences for his career. The fight with Joshua was supposed to be a major event, and Whyte was hoping to use it as a stepping stone to a world title shot. With the fight now canceled, Whyte’s future is uncertain. He could face a lengthy suspension if he is found guilty of doping, which would further delay his career.

Whyte’s Response

Whyte has been very vocal in his defense since the allegations were made public. He has stated that he is “completely innocent” and that he has never taken any banned substances. Whyte has also criticized the way the allegations were handled, stating that he was not given proper notice of the test results and that he was not given a chance to defend himself before the fight was canceled.

Whyte’s Future

The future of Whyte’s career is now in question. If he is found guilty of doping, he could face a lengthy suspension and may never get another shot at a world title. However, if he is cleared of the allegations, he could still have a bright future in the sport. Whyte has been one of the top heavyweights in the world for several years now, and he has a loyal fan base that supports him.

