Dillion Danis Drops Out of Bout With KSI With Less Than Two Weeks to Go

YouTube star-turned professional boxer KSI is on the look out for a new opponent after Dillion Danis pulled out of their scheduled fight, which was set to take place this month.

With less than two weeks until the bout, which was slated for January 14th, MMA star Dillion Danis has pulled out of the highly anticipated match-up at London’s Wembley Arena.

The YouTuber was pinned as the betting favourite against the American jui-jitsu fighter and influencer in what would be his fourth fight as a pro, in the fourth edition of the Misfits boxing series.

However, KSI’s team are now scrambling to find another potential opponent, with his manager Mams Taylor citing issues with weight management, preparation and the rehydration clause all contributing to the collapse of the fight.

“Mr Danis has made quite a few excuses,” Taylor said.

“He complained about the rehydration clause, but he never negotiated, he signed the contract willingly, knowingly.

“Then he didn’t speak to us about it, he just went on Chael Sonnen’s show and said, ‘Oh I’m not gonna be put at a handicap.’

“So we struck it out and said, ‘There will be no rehydration clause, are you still willing to fight? What’s your excuse?’

“It was radio silence from Dillon. A few days later I got a phone call saying, ‘Dillon is pulling out of the fight.’

RELATED: Take a look at our guide to the best UFC Betting Sites

Danis has not featured in the ring since Bellator 222 in June of 2019 at, where he was victorious in sweeping aside Max Humphrey, but this latest test in the boxing world was set to rejuvenate his career and provide a launching platform to get his ambitions back on track. However, it seems this sizeable period outside of the ring may be the cause of his late pull-out, with Taylor going on to say KSI’s opponent was feeling underprepared with less than two weeks to go. “The real reason is, from what they said to me, is that he’s underprepared,” Taylor said. “He has no coach. He might be struggling with weight even though there’s no rehydration. He has not been able to find a team that’s going to support him to bring him into the fight and obviously he’s got some other issues I think. “It’s very sad and unfortunate because he didn’t reciprocate the respect that we’ve given him. He’s clearly embarrassed that he’s in this position and – look, who knows what he’s going to come out with and say, but I’m disappointed because I never thought that someone who cares about his reputation as much as he does or what people think of him, I didn’t think that this would be something despite many people saying the opposite, that he’s not going to show up to the fight. They were right.” KSI also took to Twitter to express his dismay at the latest developments, bemoaning the second cancellation in a row following Alex Wassabi pulling out of their fight last year, but also went on to ensure fans that he will be fighting on January 14th regardless.

The show must go on. I’m still fighting January 14th — ksi (@KSI) January 4, 2023

2 fights, 2 pullouts. Kmt — ksi (@KSI) January 4, 2023

Content You May Like