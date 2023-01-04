Boxing News and Rumors

Dillion Danis Drops Out of Bout With KSI With Less Than Two Weeks to Go

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
4 min read
KSI
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

YouTube star-turned professional boxer KSI is on the look out for a new opponent after Dillion Danis pulled out of their scheduled fight, which was set to take place this month.

With less than two weeks until the bout, which was slated for January 14th, MMA star Dillion Danis has pulled out of the highly anticipated match-up at London’s Wembley Arena.

The YouTuber was pinned as the betting favourite against the American jui-jitsu fighter and influencer in what would be his fourth fight as a pro, in the fourth edition of the Misfits boxing series.

However, KSI’s team are now scrambling to find another potential opponent, with his manager Mams Taylor citing issues with weight management, preparation and the rehydration clause all contributing to the collapse of the fight.

“Mr Danis has made quite a few excuses,” Taylor said.

“He complained about the rehydration clause, but he never negotiated, he signed the contract willingly, knowingly.

“Then he didn’t speak to us about it, he just went on Chael Sonnen’s show and said, ‘Oh I’m not gonna be put at a handicap.’

“So we struck it out and said, ‘There will be no rehydration clause, are you still willing to fight? What’s your excuse?’

“It was radio silence from Dillon. A few days later I got a phone call saying, ‘Dillon is pulling out of the fight.’

RELATED: Take a look at our guide to the best UFC Betting Sites

Danis has not featured in the ring since Bellator 222 in June of 2019 at, where he was victorious in sweeping aside Max Humphrey, but this latest test in the boxing world was set to rejuvenate his career and provide a launching platform to get his ambitions back on track.

However, it seems this sizeable period outside of the ring may be the cause of his late pull-out, with Taylor going on to say KSI’s opponent was feeling underprepared with less than two weeks to go.

“The real reason is, from what they said to me, is that he’s underprepared,” Taylor said.

“He has no coach. He might be struggling with weight even though there’s no rehydration. He has not been able to find a team that’s going to support him to bring him into the fight and obviously he’s got some other issues I think.

“It’s very sad and unfortunate because he didn’t reciprocate the respect that we’ve given him. He’s clearly embarrassed that he’s in this position and – look, who knows what he’s going to come out with and say, but I’m disappointed because I never thought that someone who cares about his reputation as much as he does or what people think of him, I didn’t think that this would be something despite many people saying the opposite, that he’s not going to show up to the fight. They were right.”

KSI also took to Twitter to express his dismay at the latest developments, bemoaning the second cancellation in a row following Alex Wassabi pulling out of their fight last year, but also went on to ensure fans that he will be fighting on January 14th regardless.

Content You May Like

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in soccer, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in soccer, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Salt Bae World Cup Lionel Messi
Jake Paul Admits Salt Bae May Annoy Him More Than Rival KSI
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 29 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Anthony Joshua Boxing
Anthony Joshua Is A ‘Broken Man’ And Needs Time Off Says Johnny Nelson
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 19 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
jake paul vs ksi
KSI Wants Jake Paul Fight After Dillon Danis Bout In New Year
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 15 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Paddy Pimblett Jake Paul
Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett Threatens To ‘Pimp Slap’ Jake Paul
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 9 2022
More News
Arrow to top