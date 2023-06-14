NBA News and Rumors

Dillon Brooks Next Team Odds: Heat, Suns Top The List

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks

One of the most polarizing players in the NBA is about to hit free agency in Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks. Brooks is a good defender, but his verbal tirades on the court and attempt to become a villain may turn teams away. Which NBA team will Brooks sign with? Below, we explore the next team odds for Dillion Brooks.

Dillion Brooks Will Not Be Back In Memphis

After the Grizzlies’ first-round defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the team informed Brooks they would be moving on from him in the offseason. Charania said Memphis “under no condition” wants to bring Brooks back.

Brooks was once considered a crucial member of the Grizzlies’ young core, along with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. Now, the Grizzlies will move on from their 27-year-old guard.

Brooks struggled offensively this postseason, averaging 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on shooting percentages of 31.2/23.8/71.4.

Brooks also failed to intimidate LeBron James in the Lakers’ series. Brooks called the Lakers superstar “old.” Yet, the trash talk backfired as James averaged 22.2, 11.2, and 5.2 assists in the series as the Lakers defeated the Grizzlies in six games.

Dillion Brooks Next Team Odds

With his tenure in Memphis complete, where will Brooks sign this offseason?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Miami Heat (+500) and Phoenix Suns (+500) as co-favorites to land Brooks. The Heat are known for a culture of toughness and defensive players, so Brooks would fit right in with Miami. Phoenix desperately needs a tough defender after ending the past two seasons with blowout losses on their home court.

The Dallas Mavericks (+700) are an intriguing option especially if Kyrie Irving does not return. The Utah Jazz (+700) is in the midst of a rebuild, so adding a veteran like Brooks could help the team take the next step.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

Dillon Brooks Next Team
 Odds Play
Miami Heat +500 BetOnline logo
Phoenix Suns +500 BetOnline logo
Dallas Mavericks
 +700 BetOnline logo
Utah Jazz +700 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Cavaliers +800 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Lakers +800 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Timberwolves +850 BetOnline logo
Houston Rockets
 +900 BetOnline logo
Golden State Warriors +900 BetOnline logo
Sacramento Kings
 +1000 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bulls +1000 BetOnline logo
San Antonio Spurs +1000 BetOnline logo
Detroit Pistons +1100 BetOnline logo
Charlotte Hornets +1200 BetOnline logo
Indiana Pacers +1600 BetOnline logo

 

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard Next Team Odds: Heat, Nets Among Favorites

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1 min
NBA News and Rumors
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal
Wizards Would Work With Bradley Beal On A Trade If Team Decides To Rebuild
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NBA News and Rumors
The Denver Nuggets celebrate after center Nikola Jokic
2023 NBA Finals: Three Fun Facts About Nuggets Historic Victory
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 13 2023
NBA News and Rumors
jokic nuggets win first nba title (1)
NBA Finals 2023: Twitter Reacts To Denver Nuggets Topping Miami Heat In Game 5, Earning 1st Championship after 47 Years
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 12 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke
2024 NBA Championship Odds: Nuggets Favored To Repeat
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 12 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet
Raptors Fred VanVleet Declines Option, Will Become Free Agent
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 12 2023
NBA News and Rumors
nuggets vs heat in nba finals game 3 (1)
NBA Finals 2023: Twitter Reacts To Denver Nuggets’ 2 Triple-Doubles, Game 3 Win Over Miami Heat
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top