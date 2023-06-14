Dillon Brooks Next Team Odds: Heat, Suns Top The List

One of the most polarizing players in the NBA is about to hit free agency in Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks. Brooks is a good defender, but his verbal tirades on the court and attempt to become a villain may turn teams away. Which NBA team will Brooks sign with? Below, we explore the next team odds for Dillion Brooks.

Dillion Brooks Will Not Be Back In Memphis

“The Grizzlies informed Dillon Brooks that they are moving on from him… Under no condition do they view bringing him back” 😬@ShamsCharania with the latest on Dillion Brooks#BigMemphis | #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/AhfJNeikaK — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) May 3, 2023

After the Grizzlies’ first-round defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the team informed Brooks they would be moving on from him in the offseason. Charania said Memphis “under no condition” wants to bring Brooks back.

Brooks was once considered a crucial member of the Grizzlies’ young core, along with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. Now, the Grizzlies will move on from their 27-year-old guard.

Brooks struggled offensively this postseason, averaging 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on shooting percentages of 31.2/23.8/71.4.

Brooks also failed to intimidate LeBron James in the Lakers’ series. Brooks called the Lakers superstar “old.” Yet, the trash talk backfired as James averaged 22.2, 11.2, and 5.2 assists in the series as the Lakers defeated the Grizzlies in six games.

Dillion Brooks Next Team Odds

With his tenure in Memphis complete, where will Brooks sign this offseason?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Miami Heat (+500) and Phoenix Suns (+500) as co-favorites to land Brooks. The Heat are known for a culture of toughness and defensive players, so Brooks would fit right in with Miami. Phoenix desperately needs a tough defender after ending the past two seasons with blowout losses on their home court.

The Dallas Mavericks (+700) are an intriguing option especially if Kyrie Irving does not return. The Utah Jazz (+700) is in the midst of a rebuild, so adding a veteran like Brooks could help the team take the next step.

Dillon Brooks Next Team Odds Play Miami Heat +500 Phoenix Suns +500 Dallas Mavericks +700 Utah Jazz +700 Cleveland Cavaliers +800 Los Angeles Lakers +800 Minnesota Timberwolves +850 Houston Rockets +900 Golden State Warriors +900 Sacramento Kings +1000 Chicago Bulls +1000 San Antonio Spurs +1000 Detroit Pistons +1100 Charlotte Hornets +1200 Indiana Pacers +1600

