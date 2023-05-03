The 2023 Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 6, from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the horses in the field is Disarm. Below, we look at Disarm’s Kentucky Derby odds, jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, and horse racing stats.

Disarm has one of the most successful trainers in the sport backing him in Steve Asmussen, who is still searching for his first Kentucky Derby win. With one-time Derby winner Joel Rosario on its back, Disarm is one of the more fascinating longshot contenders.

With a slew of close finishes in his last three races, can Disarm break through and win “The Run for the Roses?”

Disarm Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Which horse is the frontrunner to win the Kentucky Derby?

According to the oddsmakers, Forte is the favorite to win the 149th edition of the running of the Kentucky Derby. BetOnline lists Forte with +325 odds. Forte has dominated its three-year-old season, winning the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Florida Derby.

Three horses with strong chances to challenge Forte in the Derby are Tapit Trice )+600), Practical Move (+800), and Angel of Empire (+1000).

Disarm (+3300) continues to improve with experience. With Rosario and Asmussen in its corner, Disarm could find itself in contention during the final stretch on Saturday.

Disarm drew post position No. 11, which has not had a winner since Winning Colors in 1988.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.



Disarm Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Disarm has two veterans on its side with winning pedigrees.

Rosario is a veteran jockey with over 3,00 wins, resulting in career earnings of $298,645,772. Rosario has one Kentucky Derby victory – Orb in 2013 – in 11 career starts. Rosario also finished second last year in this race aboard Epicenter.

As a trainer, Asmussen has won more than 10,000 races in his career, the most all-time by a trainer in North America. The Hall of Fame trainer has won at the Breeders’ Cup Classic, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes. However, Asmussen is still searching for his first victory at the Kentucky Derby. Asmussen trained second-place finisher Epicenter in 2022.

Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC owns Disarm, and the horse was not sold at a public auction.

Horse Disarm Post Position 11 Odds +3300 Points 46 Jockey Joel Rosario Trainer Steven M. Asmussen Owner(s) Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC Breeder Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC Pedigree Gun Runner – Easy Tap, by Tapit Auction Price N/A

Disarm Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

In five career starts, Disarm has never finished worse than third. It has one first-place finish with two second and third-place finishes.

The five starts have led to career earnings of $327,850.

Disarm is known as a stalker, meaning he will try to sit behind the leader for most of the race. He will wait to make his move, trying to pass the leader toward the later stages of the race. For Disarm, it’s all about finding the right time to make the move.

Disarm’s Equibase speed figure is one of the lower numbers in the field at 95.

Career Record 5(1-2-2) Career Earnings $327,850 Earnings Per Start $65,570 Running Style Stalker Equibase Speed Figure 95

Disarm Horse Pedigree

Gun Runner (USA) 2013 Candy Ride (ARG) 1999 Ride The Rails (USA) 1991 Cryptoclearance (USA) 1984 Herbalesian (USA) 1969 Candy Girl (ARG) 1990 Candy Stripes (USA) 1982 City Girl (ARG) 1982 Quiet Giant (USA) 2007 Giant’s Causeway (USA) 1997 Storm Cat (USA) 1983 Mariah’s Storm (USA) 1991 Quiet Dance (USA) 1993 Quiet American (USA) 1986 Misty Dancer (USA) 1988 Easy Tap (USA) 2010 Tapit (USA) 2001 Pulpit (USA) 1994 A. P. Indy (USA) 1989 Preach (USA) 1989 Tap Your Heels (USA) 1996 Unbridled (USA) 1987 Ruby Slippers (USA) 1982 Easily (USA) 2002 Vicar (USA) 1996 Wild Again (USA) 1980 Escrow Agent (USA) 1986 White Jasmine (USA) 1977 Whitesburg (USA) 1969 Red Jasmine (USA) 1966

Disarm Past Performances and Results

In five starts, Disarm has five in-the-money finishes. Its two-year-old season consisted of a third-place finish at Churchill Downs and a win at Saratoga. In 2023, Disarm’s three-year-old season has resulted in two second-place finishes and one third-place finish. In Disarm’s last race, the colt finished third in the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes on April 15 at Keeneland.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure Keeneland 4/15/2023 9 Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 3 95 Fair Grounds 3/25/2023 12 Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (Gr. 2) 2 2 95 Oaklawn Park 2/19/2023 8 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 2 85 Saratoga 8/6/2022 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 83 Churchill Downs 6/19/2022 4 Maiden Special Weight N/A 3 75

