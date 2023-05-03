The 2023 Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 6, from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the horses in the field is Disarm. Below, we look at Disarm’s Kentucky Derby odds, jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, and horse racing stats.
Disarm has one of the most successful trainers in the sport backing him in Steve Asmussen, who is still searching for his first Kentucky Derby win. With one-time Derby winner Joel Rosario on its back, Disarm is one of the more fascinating longshot contenders.
With a slew of close finishes in his last three races, can Disarm break through and win “The Run for the Roses?”
Disarm Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby
Which horse is the frontrunner to win the Kentucky Derby?
According to the oddsmakers, Forte is the favorite to win the 149th edition of the running of the Kentucky Derby. BetOnline lists Forte with +325 odds. Forte has dominated its three-year-old season, winning the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Florida Derby.
Three horses with strong chances to challenge Forte in the Derby are Tapit Trice )+600), Practical Move (+800), and Angel of Empire (+1000).
Disarm (+3300) continues to improve with experience. With Rosario and Asmussen in its corner, Disarm could find itself in contention during the final stretch on Saturday.
Disarm drew post position No. 11, which has not had a winner since Winning Colors in 1988.
Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.
|Kentucky Derby Horses
|Kentucky Derby Odds
|Play
|Forte
|+325
|Tapit Trice
|+600
|Practical Move
|+800
|Angel Of Empire
|+1000
|Kingsbarns
|+1200
|Derma Sotagake
|+1200
|Verifying
|+1400
|Mage
|+1600
|Two Phil’s
|+2000
|Confidence Game
|+2500
|Skinner
|+2500
|Hit Show
|+3300
|Disarm
|+3300
|Reincarnate
|+4000
|Rocket Can
|+4000
|Jace’s Road
|+5000
|Sun Thunder
|+5000
|Raise Cain
|+5000
|Lord Miles
|+5000
|Continuar
|+6600
Disarm Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price
Disarm has two veterans on its side with winning pedigrees.
Rosario is a veteran jockey with over 3,00 wins, resulting in career earnings of $298,645,772. Rosario has one Kentucky Derby victory – Orb in 2013 – in 11 career starts. Rosario also finished second last year in this race aboard Epicenter.
As a trainer, Asmussen has won more than 10,000 races in his career, the most all-time by a trainer in North America. The Hall of Fame trainer has won at the Breeders’ Cup Classic, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes. However, Asmussen is still searching for his first victory at the Kentucky Derby. Asmussen trained second-place finisher Epicenter in 2022.
Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC owns Disarm, and the horse was not sold at a public auction.
|Horse
|Disarm
|Post Position
|11
|Odds
|+3300
|Points
|46
|Jockey
|Joel Rosario
|Trainer
|Steven M. Asmussen
|Owner(s)
|Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC
|Breeder
|Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC
|Pedigree
|Gun Runner – Easy Tap, by Tapit
|Auction Price
|N/A
Disarm Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure
In five career starts, Disarm has never finished worse than third. It has one first-place finish with two second and third-place finishes.
The five starts have led to career earnings of $327,850.
Disarm is known as a stalker, meaning he will try to sit behind the leader for most of the race. He will wait to make his move, trying to pass the leader toward the later stages of the race. For Disarm, it’s all about finding the right time to make the move.
Disarm’s Equibase speed figure is one of the lower numbers in the field at 95.
|Career Record
|5(1-2-2)
|Career Earnings
|$327,850
|Earnings Per Start
|$65,570
|Running Style
|Stalker
|Equibase Speed Figure
|95
Disarm Horse Pedigree
|Gun Runner (USA)
2013
|Candy Ride (ARG)
1999
|Ride The Rails (USA)
1991
|Cryptoclearance (USA)
1984
|Herbalesian (USA)
1969
|Candy Girl (ARG)
1990
|Candy Stripes (USA)
1982
|City Girl (ARG)
1982
|Quiet Giant (USA)
2007
|Giant’s Causeway (USA)
1997
|Storm Cat (USA)
1983
|Mariah’s Storm (USA)
1991
|Quiet Dance (USA)
1993
|Quiet American (USA)
1986
|Misty Dancer (USA)
1988
|Easy Tap (USA)
2010
|Tapit (USA)
2001
|Pulpit (USA)
1994
|A. P. Indy (USA)
1989
|Preach (USA)
1989
|Tap Your Heels (USA)
1996
|Unbridled (USA)
1987
|Ruby Slippers (USA)
1982
|Easily (USA)
2002
|Vicar (USA)
1996
|Wild Again (USA)
1980
|Escrow Agent (USA)
1986
|White Jasmine (USA)
1977
|Whitesburg (USA)
1969
|Red Jasmine (USA)
1966
Disarm Past Performances and Results
In five starts, Disarm has five in-the-money finishes. Its two-year-old season consisted of a third-place finish at Churchill Downs and a win at Saratoga. In 2023, Disarm’s three-year-old season has resulted in two second-place finishes and one third-place finish. In Disarm’s last race, the colt finished third in the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes on April 15 at Keeneland.
|
Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Grade
|Finish
|
Speed Figure
|Keeneland
|4/15/2023
|9
|Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (Gr. 3)
|3
|3
|95
|Fair Grounds
|3/25/2023
|12
|Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (Gr. 2)
|2
|2
|95
|Oaklawn Park
|2/19/2023
|8
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|N/A
|2
|85
|Saratoga
|8/6/2022
|6
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|1
|83
|Churchill Downs
|6/19/2022
|4
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|3
|75
