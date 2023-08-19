Boxing News and Rumors

Dmitry Bivol Training for October or November Fight

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Dmitry Bivol

Dmitry Bivol, the current WBA light heavyweight champion, is reportedly training for a fight in either October or November of this year. The Russian boxer has been out of the ring since his last fight in November 2022, where he successfully defended his title against Gilberto Ramirez. Let’s take a closer look at Bivol’s career and what we can expect from his upcoming fight.

Bivol’s Career

Dmitry Bivol is a Russian professional boxer who has held the WBA light heavyweight title since 2017. He has a professional record of 19 wins and 0 losses, with 11 of those wins coming by way of knockout. Bivol has been a dominant force in the light heavyweight division, with notable victories over Sullivan Barrera, Jean Pascal, and Gilberto Ramirez.

Bivol’s Last Fight

Bivol’s last fight was against Gilberto Ramirez in November 2022. Bivol successfully defended his title, winning by unanimous decision. The fight was held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and was a highly anticipated matchup between two of the top light heavyweight boxers in the world.

Bivol’s Training

According to reports, Dmitry Bivol is currently training for a fight in either October or November of this year. It’s unclear who his opponent will be at this time, but fans are eagerly awaiting news on the matchup. Bivol is known for his rigorous training regimen, which includes a mix of strength and conditioning, sparring, and technical drills.

Dmitry Bivol is known for his technical boxing skills and his ability to outmaneuver his opponents in the ring. He has a strong jab and is adept at counterpunching, making him a difficult opponent for anyone in the light heavyweight division. Bivol is also known for his power, with 11 of his 19 wins coming by way of knockout.

What’s Next for Bivol?

With Bivol reportedly training for a fight in either October or November, fans are eagerly awaiting news on his next opponent. It’s possible that Bivol could face a top-ranked opponent in the light heavyweight division, or he could take on a lesser-known fighter in a tune-up bout. Regardless of who he faces, Bivol will be looking to continue his dominance in the division and defend his title once again.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Canelo Alvarez Plans to Compete for 4 to 5 More Years Before Retirement
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  17h
Boxing News and Rumors
david benavidez
David Benavidez to Stay at 168 for Three More Fights, Waiting for Title Shot
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  18h
Boxing News and Rumors
jermell charlo
Jermell Charlo Expresses Interest in Terence Crawford Fight After Canelo
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  18h
Boxing News and Rumors
Deontay Wilder Boxing
WBC Cancels Order for Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Final Eliminator
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  19h
More News
Arrow to top