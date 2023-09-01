Boxing News and Rumors

Dmitry Bivol Wants Jermell Charlo If He’s Victorious Against Canelo Alvarez On September 30th

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Dmitry Bivol

Dmitry Bivol, the WBA light heavyweight champion, has expressed his desire to fight Jermell Charlo, the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO super welterweight champion, if he defeats Canelo Alvarez on September 30th. Bivol is willing to move down to 168 pounds to challenge Charlo for the four belts. However, if Charlo beats Canelo, it is unlikely that he will agree to fight Bivol because he can make more money in a rematch or move back down to 154 to face Terrence Crawford.

Bivol’s Plan

Bivol’s plan is to fight Canelo if he wins, but Alvarez has shown that he doesn’t wish to face him again. Canelo moved up to 175 to challenge Bivol for his WBA light heavyweight belt and was easily beaten in a unanimous decision. Bivol is confident that he can beat Canelo again if given the opportunity.

Charlo’s Options

If Charlo beats Canelo, he has several options. He could agree to fight Bivol, which would be a courageous move, as it would show that he’s willing to take on a guy who was levels better than Canelo and would also likely school Crawford as well. Crawford is a good fighter, but even he has his limitations. Bivol would likely batter Crawford and make him look bad.

Alternatively, Charlo could opt for a rematch with Canelo, which would be a more lucrative option. He could also move back down to 154 to face Terrence Crawford, which would be a more comfortable weight class for him.

Canelo vs. Charlo

The Canelo vs. Charlo fight is scheduled to take place on September 30th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight will be broadcast on Showtime PPV. This will be Canelo’s 11th fight in September, and the fifth time since 2013 that he has fought during the month in which Mexico celebrates its Independence Day.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
caleb plant
Caleb Plant says rematch with Canelo is “pretty close”
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  7min
Boxing News and Rumors
Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford
Errol Spence Jr. Activates Rematch Clause to Fight Terence Crawford Again
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  16min
Boxing News and Rumors
Cómo apostar en Gervonta Davis vs Ryan García en Texas | Ofertas de apuestas deportivas en TX
Gervonta Davis Rules Out Crawford Fight, Will Return Late This Year
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 29 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
canelo-alvarez-getty-ftr_csgycxepz34z1u6b55s10a45u
Canelo Alvarez Open to Terence Crawford Fight After Jermell Charlo
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 29 2023
More News
Arrow to top