Dmitry Bivol, the WBA light heavyweight champion, has expressed his desire to fight Jermell Charlo, the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO super welterweight champion, if he defeats Canelo Alvarez on September 30th. Bivol is willing to move down to 168 pounds to challenge Charlo for the four belts. However, if Charlo beats Canelo, it is unlikely that he will agree to fight Bivol because he can make more money in a rematch or move back down to 154 to face Terrence Crawford.

Bivol’s Plan

Bivol’s plan is to fight Canelo if he wins, but Alvarez has shown that he doesn’t wish to face him again. Canelo moved up to 175 to challenge Bivol for his WBA light heavyweight belt and was easily beaten in a unanimous decision. Bivol is confident that he can beat Canelo again if given the opportunity.

Charlo’s Options

If Charlo beats Canelo, he has several options. He could agree to fight Bivol, which would be a courageous move, as it would show that he’s willing to take on a guy who was levels better than Canelo and would also likely school Crawford as well. Crawford is a good fighter, but even he has his limitations. Bivol would likely batter Crawford and make him look bad.

Alternatively, Charlo could opt for a rematch with Canelo, which would be a more lucrative option. He could also move back down to 154 to face Terrence Crawford, which would be a more comfortable weight class for him.

Canelo vs. Charlo

The Canelo vs. Charlo fight is scheduled to take place on September 30th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight will be broadcast on Showtime PPV. This will be Canelo’s 11th fight in September, and the fifth time since 2013 that he has fought during the month in which Mexico celebrates its Independence Day.