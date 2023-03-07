NHL News and Rumors

Dmitry Orlov named NHL first star of the week

Jeremy Freeborn
Dmitry Orlov

According to the Canadian Press on Monday, Boston Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov of Novokuznetsk, Russia was named the National Hockey League first star of the week for the week from February 27 to March 5. He has not been with the Bruins long as he was traded from the Washington Capitals on February 23.

In four games, Orlov had three goals and six assists for nine points. He was a +7 with two penalty minutes, two power-play points, one shorthanded point, six hits, and five blocked shots. Orlov’s shorthanded point was his first of the season. It was an assist on a goal by Patrice Bergeron of Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec in a 7-1 Bruins win over the Buffalo Sabres on March 2. Orlov had zero shorthanded points in 43 games this season with Washington.

How Orlov recorded nine points

Orlov opened the week with two assists in a 3-2 Bruins win over the Edmonton Oilers on February 27. He then had two goals and one assist for three points in a 4-3 Bruins win over the Calgary Flames on February 28, one goal and two assists for three points in the 7-1 Bruins win over the Sabres, and then one assist on a goal by Bergeron in a 4-2 Bruins win over the New York Rangers on March 4.

Orlov in 2022-23

In 48 games this season, Orlov has six goals and 22 assists for 28 points with the Bruins and Capitals. He was a +8 with 12 penalty minutes, six power-play points, two game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, 68 blocked shots, 96 hits, 23 takeaways and 39 giveaways.

Second Defenseman honoured this season

Orlov was the second defenseman who received player of the week honours in 2022-23. The first was Rasmus Dahlin of Lidkoping, Sweden who was honoured while with the Buffalo Sabres from October 17-23.

Third Russian honoured

Orlov is the third Russian this season to be honoured this season. Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin of Moscow was honoured two separate weeks in December, and New York Rangers left winger Artemi Panarin of Korkino was honoured in February.

Bruins NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

