Dodgers and Diamondbacks battle in NL West Division battle

Jeremy Freeborn
As we approach the final couple of days of August and the first of September, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers are playing in an important National League West Division battle. These are the best two teams in the National League. The Dodgers are at 80 wins and 54 losses and the Diamondbacks are at 76 wins and 58 losses.

The Dodgers have the best record in all of Major League Baseball and are the first team this season to 80 wins. The Diamondbacks are the top wildcard team in the National League. They are in a playoff spot by six games over the New York Mets.

Who is the top player in the series?

The top offensive player in the series is Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan. Ohtani leads the National League with 104 runs, 42 home runs, a .613 slugging percentage, a .990 slugging and on base percentage, and 319 total bases. During 131 games, 600 plate appearances, and 520 at bats, Ohtani has 152 hits, 29 doubles, six triples, 95 runs batted in, 42 stolen bases, 69 walks, a batting average of .292, on base percentage of .377 and four sacrifice flies. Ohtani’s 42 stolen bases are the second most in the Major Leagues. The only player with more stolen bases are Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz of Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic, who has 61 stolen bases.

It should be noted that this is a very special time for Ohtani. That is because he has never played in the Major League Baseball playoffs before and is on pace to be in the playoffs with the Dodgers in October.

Look back at the 2023 MLB Playoffs

In last year’s postseason, the Dodgers faced the Diamondbacks in the National League wildcard and it was Arizona that swept the three games series three games to none. The Diamondbacks went on to play in the World Series.

 

Topics  
Diamondbacks Dodgers MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
