Gavin Lux was expected to be the Dodgers 2023 starting shortstop. That plan is now in jeopardy after Lux suffered an apparent knee injury in Monday’s spring training win over the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers say Lux underwent an MRI with results expected to be released on Tuesday. The injury occurred while Lux was running from second to third base in the top of the sixth inning. As he tried to avoid a throw, his right knee appeared to buckle and he stumbled to the ground.

Gavin Lux has been carted off the field after sustaining an injury running into third base. pic.twitter.com/Glh5Z7jFEh — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) February 27, 2023

While awaiting word on the severity of the injury, there are a couple of concerning signs. Lux immediately calling for the cart is a bad sign. The fact that he heard a “pop” and had trouble putting any weight on his leg are also troubling.

Lux was penciled in as the starting shortstop for the 2023 season. The Dodgers traded for Marlins Miguel Rojas to be a backup and utility infielder. Now barring a trade, it appears Rojas will take over.

Dodgers are woefully thin at shortstop

If it turns out that Lux misses a significant amount of time, how do the Dodgers do to fill the void? During the offseason, the Dodgers passed on all of the free agent shortstops including Trea Turner (Phillies) Carlos Correa (Twins) and Dansby Swanson (Cubs).

There is a limited amount of in-house options. They traded their AAA shortstop Jacob Amaya to the Marlins for Rojas.

Chris Taylor

CT3 has proven his ability to play all over the diamond and actually came up as a SS. But he’s also coming off the worst season of his six-year Dodger career. After signing a four-year, $60-million free agent contract to return to Los Angeles, Taylor suffered through shoulder, neck and foot injuries that deeply curtailed his production. He finished with a .221 average, 10 home runs, 43 RBI and an eye-popping 160 strikeouts in 403 AB’s.

Free Agents

Jose Iglesias, the former Tigers, Angels and Rockies infielder, can pick them with the best and actually hit .298 for Colorado last season. Beyond Iglesias, though there aren’t any infielders that come to mind that could help. That means Dodgers front office guru Andrew Friedman may need to work the phones to try and find a SS.