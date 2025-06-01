MLB News and Rumors

Dodgers pitchers Evan Phillips and Tyler Glasnow out long term with injuries

Jeremy Freeborn
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the top teams in baseball. However, over the last 48 hours they received some bad news on the injury front. On Friday according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors, Dodgers closer Evan Phillips of Salisbury, Maryland will miss the remainder of the 2025 season and a significant portion of 2026 with Tommy John Surgery. Then on Saturday according to Mark Polishuk, Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow of Newhall, California will miss another month as he recovers from right shoulder inflammation. Glasnow has been sent to the 60 day injury list, and could return to the Dodgers by the end of June as he has not been on the mound since April 27. Both Glasnow and Phillips received World Series rings from the Dodgers as they played with the Dodgers during the 2024 regular season.

Tyler Glasnow in 2025

Glasnow pitched in five innings for the Dodgers in 2025 and had a record of one win and zero losses with an earned run average of 4.50. In 18 innings pitched, Glasnow gave up 12 hits, nine earned runs, four home runs and 11 walks, to go along with 23 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.28.

It was in Glasnow’s season debut that he recorded his only win of the season. He pitched five shutout innings and had eight strikeouts, to go along with three walks allowed and two hits allowed in a 6-1 Dodgers win over the Atlanta Braves. Last season, Glasnow was an All-Star for the first time. He had a record of nine wins and six losses with a career high 168 strikeouts and earned run average of 3.49.

Evan Phillips in 2025

Phillips has been the Dodgers closer since 2023. In that time he has had 43 saves. This season, Phillips pitched in seven games, did not have a decision, had one save, and two holds. In 5 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two walks, and had six strikeouts to go along with a WHIP of 1.06. Phillips’s save came on May 2 in a 2-1 Dodgers win over the Braves.

Dodgers MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
