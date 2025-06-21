MLB News and Rumors

Dodgers put Roki Sasaki on 60 day injury list

Jeremy Freeborn
The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed Roki Sasaki of Rikuzentakata, Japan on the 60 day injury list on Friday according to the Associated Press. Sasaki has not pitched for the Dodgers since May 9. Expectations for Sasaki were high this season when he signed a one-year deal worth $7.26 million. Sasaki’s contract was initially only $760,000, but included a $6.25 million signing bonus. Sasaki was a highly touted free agent in the offseason, as he was considered baseball’s number one prospect. Sasaki pitched the last four years for the Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball League.

Inside look at Sasaki’s Injury

Sasaki has been dealing with a shoulder injury for the last six weeks and will now be out until around the All-Star Break. The 2025 Midsummer Classic will be taking place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia on July 15.

When did Sasaki last pitch for the Dodgers?

Sasaki was last on the mound on May 9 in a 14-11 Dodgers win over the Arizona Diamondacks. Sasaki did not pitch all that well as he gave up five earned runs, including two home runs in only four innings of work. Luckily for Sasaki, he got run support from the Dodgers that night and did not get a decision.

Sasaki in 2025

Sasaki has pitched in eight games, and has had a record of one win and one loss with an earned run average of 4.72. In 34 1/3 innings pitched, he has given up 29 hits, 18 earned runs, six home runs and 22 walks, to go along with 24 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.49. Sasaki’s win came in a 10-3 Dodgers win over the Atlanta Braves on May 3. Sasaki only gave up three earned runs in five innings.

Leading the National League West

The Dodgers have a record of 47 wins and 30 losses. They lead the National League West by four and a half games over the San Francisco Giants.

