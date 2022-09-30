MLB News and Rumors

Dodgers set franchise record for most wins in a season

Author
Jeremy Freeborn
2 min read
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
The Los Angeles Dodgers set a franchise record for most wins in a season on Wednesday. The Dodgers won their 107th game of 2022 when they beat the San Diego Padres 1-0 in 10 innings at Petco Park in San Diego. The Major League Baseball record for wins in a season belongs to the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago Cubs (116).

Previous Record

The Dodgers twice had 106 wins in a season. The first time came in 2019, and the second time came in 2021. In both seasons, they had a record of 106 wins and 56 losses. In 2019, the Dodgers won the National League West and beat the second place Arizona Diamondbacks by 21 games. They reached the postseason but lost in five games to the eventual World Series champion Washington Nationals in the National League Divisional Series.

In 2021, the Dodgers won 106 games, but did not win the National League West. They were one game back of the division champion San Francisco Giants. Like in 2019, the Dodgers lost to the eventual World Series champions in the postseason. After beating the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in the National League Wildcard game, the Dodgers beat the Giants in five games in the National League Divisional Series, and then lost in six games to the Braves in the National League Championship Series.

Franchise Record-breaking win

The Dodgers got a quality start from Julio Urias of Culiacan, Mexico. The 26-year-old southpaw pitched six shutout innings and had five strikeouts. He gave up six hits and two walks. Urias has had a great season as he has a record of 17 wins and seven losses and a National League best earned run average of 2.17. Fellow Dodgers lefthander Alex Vesia of Alpine, California got the win after pitching a ninth inning without giving up an earned run. Tommy Kahnle of Latham, New York got the save. Offensively, Freddie Freeman recorded the game-winning RBI single with one out in the top of the 10th inning, which scored Mookie Betts.

Topics  
Dodgers MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

