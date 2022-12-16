Dodgers sign Noah Syndergaard and acquire J.P. Feyeriesen

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard of Mansfield, Texas in free agency and acquired relief pitcher J.P. Feyeriesen in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. The Dodgers signed Syndergaard to a one-year contract worth $13 million, and acquired Feyeriesen from the Rays for minor league relief pitcher Jeff Belge of Syracuse, New York.

The Dodgers become the fourth team Syndergaard has played for following the New York Mets (2015 to 2021), the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies. He shared his 2022 season with the Angels and Phillies. The Dodgers are the third team for Feyereisen. He previously played for the Milwaukee Brewers from 2020 to 2021, and the Rays from 2021 to 2022.

Noah Syndergaard’s Statistics in 2022

In 2022, Syndergaard had a record of 10 wins and 10 losses in 25 games with an earned run average of 3.94. In 134 2/3 innings, he gave up 138 hits, 59 earned runs, and 31 walks, to go along with 95 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.26.

Syndergaard also had one complete game in 2022. It came in a rare four and a half inning contest, where the Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 on August 4. This was Syndergaard’s first game pitching with Philadelphia after he was traded from the Angels on August 2 for outfielder Mickey Moniak of Encinitas, California and minor league outfielder Jadiel Sanchez of Arroyo, Puerto Rico.

2016 All Star

While with the Mets in 2016, Syndergaard was a National League All-Star. That season he has a record of 14 wins and nine losses with an earned run average of 2.60.

J.P. Feyereisen’s Statistics in 2022

In 22 games, Feyereisen had a record of four wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 0.00. In 24 1/3 pitched, he gave up seven hits, one unearned run, and five walks. Feyereisen also had 25 strikeouts, seven holds, and a sensational WHIP of 0.49. He also had a save for the Rays in 2022, which came in a 4-2 Rays win over the New York Yankees on May 29. Feyereisen did not pitch after June 2 because of a right shoulder injury.