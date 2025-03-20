MLB News and Rumors

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw goes on the 60 day injury list

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: Spring Training-San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

The Major League Baseball regular season began on Tuesday from Tokyo, Japan with a two game Global Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs quite easily with scores of 4-1 and 6-3. On Wednesday, the news was not all good for the Dodgers as we found out a veteran member of their starting rotation, lefthanded starter Clayton Kershaw of Dallas, Texas, would be placed on the 60-day injury list after recovering from left toe and left knee surgeries.

The Dodgers might be pleased however that Kershaw is coming back from lower body injuries rather than an upper body ailment. In 2024, he only pitched seven regular season games because of left shoulder surgery to fix problems with his ligaments.

2024 MLB Statistics

Kershaw pitched seven games for the Dodgers in 2024 and had a record of two wins and two losses with an earned run average of 4.50. During 30 innings pitched, he gave up 36 hits, 15 earned runs, two home runs, nine walks, and 24 strikeouts, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.50.

Look back at Kershaw’s two wins in 2024

Both of Kershaw’s wins came in August. On August 12, he gave up only one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched in a 5-2 Dodgers win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Kershaw had six strikeouts and only gave up two walks. Then on August 18, he had a quality start as he threw six shutout innings and only gave up four hits and one walk, to go along with two strikeouts in a 2-1 Dodgers win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Career Accolades

Kershaw won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020, but did not pitch enough to get a World Series ring in 2024.  A 10-time All-Star, Kershaw was the National League Most Valuable Player in 2014 and won the National League Cy Young Award three times (2011, 2013 and 2014).

Dodgers MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
