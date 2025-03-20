MLB News and Rumors

Dodgers sweep Cubs in two game series in Japan

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
The reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers have began the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season the same way they ended the 2024 season–victorious. On Wednesday, the Dodgers won their two game series against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome by winning the game with a convincing score of 6-3. The Dodgers won the first game of the two game set on Tuesday, 4-1.

Who were the principal players in the Dodgers win?

What we saw from the Dodgers on Wednesday was power. Los Angeles hit their first three home runs of the season as second baseman Tommy Edman of Pontiac, Michigan hit a solo home run in the third inning,  first baseman Enrique Hernandez of San Juan, Puerto Rico hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. The other player Hernandez scored with his two-run dinger was catcher Will Smith of Louisville, Kentucky, who began the top of the fourth inning with a leadoff double.

The Dodgers only got seven hits, and nobody got more than one base hit. Smith scored two runs for the Dodgers and Hernandez had three runs batted in.

On the mound, reliever Landon Knack of Johnson City, Tennessee recorded the win after pitching two innings of shutout baseball in relief. He only gave up one hit and had three strikeouts. Kirby Yates of Lihue, Hawaii pitched the eighth inning and recorded the hold, and southpaw Alex Vesia of Alpine, California pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the save.

Who do the Dodgers have next?

Los Angeles next plays the Detroit Tigers, one of the surprising teams in all of baseball in 2024, on March 27. Note the unique start time for the home opener is at 4:10 PM Pacific time.

Topics  
Dodgers MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
