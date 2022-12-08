MLB News and Rumors

Dodgers Take a Flyer on Jason Heyward

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Dodgers Take a Flyer on Jason Heyward
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Jason Heyward has gone from an eight-year contract to a reclamation project. After being waived by the Chicago Cubs, Heyward is getting a chance to prove his worth again. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed the veteran outfielder to a minor league contract on Thursday. His contract comes with an invite to spring training.

Heyward has spent 13 years in the MLB between Atlanta, St. Louis, and Chicago. He has built a reputation as an excellent defender in the outfield. A reputation solidified by the five Gold Glove awards he has won during his career. He also has a championship pedigree, as he was a part of the 2016 Cubs that won the World Series over Cleveland. At the plate, he has shown in the past that he can hit for power, albeit inconsistently, with only two seasons hitting over 20 home runs. He is also a solid baserunner, stealing 118 bases in 158 attempts throughout his career.

Jason Heyward’s Chicago Years

Jason Heyward signed an eight-year, $184 million contract with the Cubs in 2016. After inconsistent, but relatively solid production early on, including winning two of his five Gold Gloves in 2016-17. However, Heyward began to decline during his last two seasons in the North Side, specifically at the plate. During that time, he has hit below league average in line drive percentage and flyball percentage. At the same time, his 48.1% groundball percentage is above the MLB’s 43.8%, according to Baseball Reference.

Overall, Heyward hit .245/.323/.377 with 62 home runs and 289 RBIs during his seven years in Chicago. The Cubs released him early in the offseason as part of the team’s retooling movement.

Heyward’s Role in Los Angeles

The Dodgers have had a history of taking chances on reclamation projects. For example, they signed pitcher Shelby Miller earlier this offseason. If Jason Heyward can stay on the team, he serves as depth for a Dodgers outfield that lost Cody Bellinger to the Cubs on Tuesday.

Heyward, who primarily plays right field but can also play center field, will likely compete with Trayce Thompson for the backup spot.

 

Topics  
Dodgers MLB News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
League Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs - Game Four

Cardinals sign catcher Willson Contreras to replace Yadier Molina

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
MLB News and Rumors
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
Padres sign Xander Bogaerts to a massive 11-year deal
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  8h
MLB News and Rumors
Taijuan Walker Walkoff
Phillies sign Taijuan Walker to four-year contract
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Aaron Judge stays in New York after Giants sign Mitch Haniger
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
MLB News and Rumors
Andrew Heaney
Rangers sign Andrew Heaney and Pirates sign Vince Velasquez
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 6 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Cody Bellinger's Redemption Tour Heads to the Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger’s Redemption Tour Heads to the Chicago Cubs
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 6 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Guardians Rings the Bell for Josh Bell
Guardians Rings the Bell for Josh Bell
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 6 2022
More News
Arrow to top