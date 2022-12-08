Dodgers Take a Flyer on Jason Heyward

Jason Heyward has gone from an eight-year contract to a reclamation project. After being waived by the Chicago Cubs, Heyward is getting a chance to prove his worth again. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed the veteran outfielder to a minor league contract on Thursday. His contract comes with an invite to spring training.

The @dodgers have signed OF Jason Heyward to a minor league deal with an invitation to big league camp. pic.twitter.com/cj4wZHi321 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 8, 2022

Heyward has spent 13 years in the MLB between Atlanta, St. Louis, and Chicago. He has built a reputation as an excellent defender in the outfield. A reputation solidified by the five Gold Glove awards he has won during his career. He also has a championship pedigree, as he was a part of the 2016 Cubs that won the World Series over Cleveland. At the plate, he has shown in the past that he can hit for power, albeit inconsistently, with only two seasons hitting over 20 home runs. He is also a solid baserunner, stealing 118 bases in 158 attempts throughout his career.

Jason Heyward’s Chicago Years

Jason Heyward signed an eight-year, $184 million contract with the Cubs in 2016. After inconsistent, but relatively solid production early on, including winning two of his five Gold Gloves in 2016-17. However, Heyward began to decline during his last two seasons in the North Side, specifically at the plate. During that time, he has hit below league average in line drive percentage and flyball percentage. At the same time, his 48.1% groundball percentage is above the MLB’s 43.8%, according to Baseball Reference.

Overall, Heyward hit .245/.323/.377 with 62 home runs and 289 RBIs during his seven years in Chicago. The Cubs released him early in the offseason as part of the team’s retooling movement.

Heyward’s Role in Los Angeles

The Dodgers have had a history of taking chances on reclamation projects. For example, they signed pitcher Shelby Miller earlier this offseason. If Jason Heyward can stay on the team, he serves as depth for a Dodgers outfield that lost Cody Bellinger to the Cubs on Tuesday.

Heyward, who primarily plays right field but can also play center field, will likely compete with Trayce Thompson for the backup spot.