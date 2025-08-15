Dodgers to face Padres in key NL West showdown

The top two teams in the National League West will battle this weekend at Dodger Stadium in southern California starting Friday. The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers have been in first place for the majority of the season, but all of a sudden they have been passed by the Padres. San Diego leads the National League West with a record of 69 wins and 52 losses for a winning percentage of .570. Los Angeles is in second place in the National League West with a record of 68 wins and 53 losses for a winning percentage of .562.

Padres have been much better lately

San Diego has won eight of their last 10 games. Over the last week, they won two of three games against the Boston Red Sox, and then swept the San Francisco Giants. In the three games against the Giants, San Diego’s pitching was spectacular as they limited the Giants to only three runs. Canadian Nick Pivetta of Victoria, British Columbia, and Yu Dervish of Osaka, Japan both had quality starts. The offense has not been too shabby either, as they have scored 20 times against the Giants. San Diego centerfielder Jackson Merrill of Baltimore, Maryland had six hits.

Dodgers have lost four straight games

Los Angeles was beaten 5-4 by the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday as the Blue Jays had a dramatic ninth inning home run by Ernie Clement. The Dodgers then went to Disneyland, and got swept in a three game series by the Los Angeles Angels.

Who are the top players in the series?

The Dodgers are led by designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Mizusawa, Japan. Ohtani leads the National League with 43 home runs, and is second in the Major Leagues. The only player with more home runs this season is Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who has 45.

The Padres are led by third baseman Manny Machado of Miami, Florida and second baseman Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela. Machado is second in the National League with 138 hits and Arraez is third in the National League with 136 hits.

Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease of Milton, Georgia is second in the National League with 169 strikeouts, despite having an earned run average of 4.52 and 10 losses. Padres closer Robert Suarez of Bolivar, Venezuela leads the Major Leagues with 33 saves.