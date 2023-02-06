Dodgers to retire no. 34 jersey of Fernando Valenzuela

The Los Angeles Dodgers will retire Fernando Valenzuela’s jersey number of 34 on August 11 according to Nick Selbe of Sports Illustrated, in a report on Sunday. The tribute will take place as the Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies at Dodgers Stadium, and will be part of a weekend of festivities. On August 12, there will be a Fernando Valenzuela Bobblehead Giveaway, and on August 13, the Dodgers will have a special giveaway where fans will be presented with a replica World Series ring from 1981–the year Valenzuela guided Los Angeles to a World Series championship. Los Angeles beat the New York Yankees in six games.

Career Statistics with the Dodgers

Valenzuela played 11 seasons with the Dodgers from 1980 to 1990. The native of Navajoa, Mexico had a record of 141 wins and 116 losses with an earned run average of 3.31. In 331 games and 320 starts, Valenzuela was an absolute workhorse. He had 107 complete games, of which 29 were shutouts. Valenzuela also pitched 2348 2/3 innings, and gave up 2099 hits, 864 earned runs, 152 home runs, and 915 walks, to go along with 1759 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.28.

Season Leaders

Valenzuela led Major League Baseball in strikeouts (180) and shutouts (eight) in his magical rookie season of 1981 where he won the National League Cy Young Award, and National League Rookie of the Year. Valenzuela also led MLB with 20 complete games in 1986, and led the National League in complete games in 1981 (11), and complete games in 1987 (12).

Fernandomania

Valenzuela was extremely popular with the Dodgers. He resonated with the Hispanic population in southern California.

Dodgers Retired Numbers

Valenzuela will be the 12th Dodgers player or manager to have his number retired. He follows shortstop Pee Wee Reese of Ekron, Kentucky (number 1, 1984), manager Tommy Lasorda of Norristown, Pennsylvania (number 2, 1997), center fielder Duke Snider of Los Angeles, California (number 4, 1980), first baseman Gil Hodges of Princeton, Indiana (number 14, 2002), infielder Jim Gilliam of Nashville, Tennessee (number 19, 1978), pitcher Don Sutton of Clio, Alabama (number 20, 1998), manager Walter Alston of Venice, Ohio (number 24, 1977), pitcher Sandy Koufax of Brooklyn, New York (number 32, 1972), catcher Roy Campanella of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (number 39, 1972), second baseman Jackie Robinson of Cairo, Georgia (number 42, 1972), and pitcher Don Drysdale of Van Nuys, California (number 53, 1984).