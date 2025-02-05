The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded relief pitcher Ryan Brasier of Wichita Falls, Texas to the Chicago Cubs for either cash or a player to be named later according to the Associated Press on Tuesday. The Dodgers had designated Brasier for assignment last week when they signed reliever Kirby Yates of Lihue, Hawaii to a one year deal worth $13 million.

Who has Brasier played for?

Brasier is joining his fourth Major League Baseball franchise. He has previously played one season for the Los Angeles Angels (2013), six seasons wait the Boston Red Sox (2018 to 2023), and the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2023 and 2024).

Brasier’s 2024 MLB Statistics

Brasier pitched in 29 games in 2024 and had a record of one win and zero losses with an earned run average of 3.54. In 28 innings pitched, Brasier gave up 22 hits, 11 earned runs, three home runs and five walks, to go along with 25 strikeouts, a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0,96 and six holds.

Brasier’s 2024 Win

Brasier got the win for the Dodgers on August 30 in a 10-9 Dodgers win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He pitched one inning of work (the fifth inning) and gave up one hit and zero earned runs. He pitched to three batters and had seven pitches, of which five were strikes.

Two-time World Series champion

Brasier was on the Boston Red Sox team that won the 2018 World Series and on the Dodgers team that won the 2024 World Series. He was spectacular during the 2018 MLB postseason with a sparkling earned run average of 1.04. In 8 2/3 innings, Brasier only gave up one earned run, and gave up seven hits and five walks, to to go along with seven strikeouts, and five holds. The fifth hold came in game one of the World Series, an 8-4 Red Sox win over the Dodgers.

When the Dodgers won the 2024 World Series, Brasier struggled in the 2024 postseason with an earned run average of 5.00. Brasier did get the win in game one of the National League Divisional Series, a 7-5 Dodgers win over the San Diego Padres.