Dodgers win first MLB game of 2025 season

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the first game of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season. On Tuesday, Los Angeles beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

Who was the winning pitcher?

The Dodgers winning pitcher was Yoshinobu Yamamoto of Bizen, Japan. Yamamoto only gave up one earned run in five innings pitched. He gave up three hits and one walk to go along with four strikeouts.

Yamamoto was much better in his 2025 season debut than his disastrous debut in 2024. Last season Yamamoto gave up five earned runs in only one inning in a 15-11 Dodgers loss to the San Diego Padres. Interestingly, that game was also played in Asia with the host venue being Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. This was only one of two regular season games that Yamamoto lost. He was also beaten 4-1 by the Cincinnati Reds on May 26.

One big inning for the Dodgers

The Dodgers scored three of their four runs in the fifth inning. With the Dodgers trailing 1-0, Los Angeles second baseman Tommy Edman of Pontiac, Michigan had a RBI single which scored center fielder Andy Pages of Havana, Cuba, who walked earlier in the inning. Then the Dodgers next batter was right fielder Teoscar Hernandez of Cotui, Dominican Republic, who reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Mizusawa, Japan, who singled earlier in the fifth inning. With the Dodgers up 2-1, Los Angeles got a RBI single from catcher Will Smith of Louisville, Kentucky that scored Herandez.

Who contributed to the Dodgers in the ninth?

The Dodgers received a RBI single from Hernandez who scored Ohtani. Los Angeles then got a perfect inning from closer Tanner Scott of Warren, Ohio, who picked up his first save as a member of the Dodgers organization. The Dodgers and Cubs play again on Wednesday in Tokyo.