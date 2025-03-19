MLB News and Rumors

Dodgers win first MLB game of 2025 season

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_25700817_168396541_lowres-2

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the first game of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season. On Tuesday, Los Angeles beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

Who was the winning pitcher?

The Dodgers winning pitcher was Yoshinobu Yamamoto of Bizen, Japan. Yamamoto only gave up one earned run in five innings pitched. He gave up three hits and one walk to go along with four strikeouts.

Yamamoto was much better in his 2025 season debut than his disastrous debut in 2024. Last season Yamamoto gave up five earned runs in only one inning in a 15-11 Dodgers loss to the San Diego Padres. Interestingly, that game was also played in Asia with the host venue being Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. This was only one of two regular season games that Yamamoto lost. He was also beaten 4-1 by the Cincinnati Reds on May 26.

One big inning for the Dodgers

The Dodgers scored three of their four runs in the fifth inning. With the Dodgers trailing 1-0, Los Angeles second baseman Tommy Edman of Pontiac, Michigan had a RBI single which scored center fielder Andy Pages of Havana, Cuba, who walked earlier in the inning. Then the Dodgers next batter was right fielder Teoscar Hernandez of Cotui, Dominican Republic, who reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Mizusawa, Japan, who singled earlier in the fifth inning. With the Dodgers up 2-1, Los Angeles got a RBI single from catcher Will Smith of Louisville, Kentucky that scored Herandez.

Who contributed to the Dodgers in the ninth?

The Dodgers received a RBI single from Hernandez who scored Ohtani. Los Angeles then got a perfect inning from closer Tanner Scott of Warren, Ohio, who picked up his first save as a member of the Dodgers organization. The Dodgers and Cubs play again on Wednesday in Tokyo.

 

 

 

Topics  
Dodgers MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24073412_168396541_lowres-2

Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray out long term with a broken wrist

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 15 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24329067_168396541_lowres-2
Diamondbacks relief pitcher Blake Walston to have Tommy John Surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 14 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Phil Maton
Cardinals sign relief pitcher Phil Maton
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 13 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Gerrit Cole
Yankees SP Gerrit Cole out for season with Tommy John surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 11 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Art Schallock
Former Yankees and Orioles pitcher Art Schallock dies at age 100
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 11 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Jose Quintana, New York Mets
Brewers sign starting pitcher Jose Quintana
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 4 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Philadelphia Phillies
Former Phillies infielder Bobby Malkmus dies at age 93
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2025
More News
Arrow to top