Does this become a must win for Baltimore?

We are only two weeks into the National Football League regular season, but it has not been the opening start to the season that the Baltimore Ravens have planned. After having a regular season record of 13 wins and four losses in 2023 (which was the best record in the National Football League), the Ravens have a stunning record of zero wins and two losses. Is it time to panic in Maryland? The answer is no. But a loss in Texas Sunday could be problematic for Baltimore. The game between the Ravens and Cowboys is one of two contests where both teams made the postseason a year ago. The other game features the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in a NFC West battle.

Ravens @ Cowboys

The Cowboys (1-1), host the Ravens (0-2). Dallas actually won as an underdog in week one before their defense fell apart in week two. Dallas’s upset win was by a score of 33-17 over the Cleveland Browns. Then in week two, Alvin Kamara had four touchdowns in a 44-19 romp over Dallas. The Cowboys weakness heading into the season is their defense, and the Saints probably watched the footage of the Dallas defense collapsing against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wildcard game last year, which Green Bay won 48-32. The Ravens’s losses have come to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (27-20 on opening night), and to the Las Vegas Raiders (26-23) when they were a 8.5 point favourite.

49ers @ Rams

The 49ers looked great in their 32-19 win over the New York Jets, but only mediocre in a 23-17 upset loss to the Minnesota Vikings in week two. Thus, they are at one win and one loss. The Rams are at 0-2 like the Ravens. They were narrowly beat 26-20 by the Detroit Lions in overtime in week one, before being clobbered 41-10 last week in Arizona.