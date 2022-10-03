The NFL world stagnated while wearing a stonefaced expression when Mike McDaniel ruled out injured Miami Dolphins (3-1) quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday’s Week 5 clash against the New York Jets (2-2). He remains in the concussion protocol.

Many players, coaches, and medical experts lamented outrage and disappointment over the widely perceived mishandling of Tagovailoa’s injury situation. The firey reception burned the bridge between the league and the independent neurotrauma consultant. The NFLPA fired that doctor.

Mr. Goodell @nflcommish, the NFL put Tua Tagovailoa at risk for second-impact syndrome (SIS) by letting him play Thursday. You’ve promoted how much the NFL cares about SIS prevention⬇️. Please end this ridiculous charade. Picture Tua as our friend Zack. https://t.co/aCGIiDGKfL — Leading neuroscientist and former WWE sports entertainer Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) October 1, 2022

The issues started two weeks ago. A late hit from Buffalo Bills (3-1) linebacker Matt Milano drew a penalty for roughing the passer. Tagovailoa staggered when trying to get up from the blow and was evaluated for a concussion on the sideline and in the locker room. He finished the game, avoided the concussion protocol, and ultimately played last Thursday in a week with short rest.

Granting the promising quarterback a chance to play proved to be an ill-informed decision. The Cincinnati Bengals’ (2-2) 320-pound defensive tackle Josh Tupou slung the diminished Dolphin to the ground for a sack. This appeared to cause an unnatural movement in the arm that looked to the untrained eye like a seizure.

Medical personnel carted Tua off on a stretcher. Professionals transported him to a hospital. The Dolphins claim he was conscious and had movement in all his extremities. McDaniel added fuel to the public relations wildfire by volunteering the head coach and likely concussed quarterback watched “MacGruber” on the plane ride home and Tagovailoa laughed throughout the entire movie.

Oddsmakers laugh their way to the bank if the Jets take advantage of the deplorable situation. BetOnline’s NFL betting favors the Dolphins at -170.