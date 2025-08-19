Dolphins

Dolphins, Matthew Judon Agree to One-Year Deal

Mathew Huff
Sports Editor
Matthew Judon

Matthew Judon is returning to the AFC East. The veteran defensive end has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million with the Miami Dolphins. A four-time Pro Bowler, Judon made his impact during his tenures with the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots. He spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons where he recorded 5.5 sacks. Judon is starting to get a bit long in the tooth as he has not hit double-figure sacks since the 2022 season. However, the Dolphins are aware that they will not be getting Matthew Judon in his prime. They are looking to him for veteran leadership. Considering this, this could be a move that is low-risk but high-reward for the Dolphins this coming season.

Miami Dolphins, Matthew Judon Agree to One-Year Contract Worth up to $6 Million

Matthew Judon’s Career 

Matthew Judon was one of the premier pass-rushers of the NFL in his prime. In his three seasons with the New England Patriots, he put up numbers of 32.0 sacks, 133 combined tackles, 33 tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles. In Judon’s five-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens, the defensive end recorded 236 combined tackles, 10 passes defended, 34.5 sacks, and seven forced fumbles.

Matthew Judon’s best season was arguably was the 2022 season. During that campaign, the linebacker logged 15.5 sacks, three passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 14 tackles for a loss. This was also the last season that Matthew Judon was selected to a Pro Bowl. Those days are behind him now. However, that does not mean he cannot be a solid locker room presence for the Miami Dolphins. His veteran leadership should be very valuable for a Miami defense that some NFL peers are questioning going into the regular season.

Can he be a Net Positive for the Miami Dolphins? 

As alluded to already, Matthew Judon will probably not have a Pro Bowl-like impact like he used to during his days with the Patriots and Ravens. However, he is on a team-friendly deal and could still be a solid rotational piece under defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver. Judon will also be playing alongside fellow pass-rushers, Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Chop Robinson. A solid trio, but the three players have been dealing with injuries over the past couple of seasons. As a result, Matthew Judon could find himself getting plenty of quality reps with his new team. Considering all of this, there is hope he can have somewhat of a bounce-back season and be a quality veteran leader for this Miami Dolphins squad.

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
