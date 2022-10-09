Dolphins

Dolphins Pick Up Yet Another QB Casualty After Teddy Bridgewater Head Injury

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
2 min read
Dolphins
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Dolphins are trailing 19-14 away to the New York Jets, and are seemingly lacking some offensive cutting edge with a string of quarterback options sidelined with injury problems.

The Miami Dolphins, who are now slight underdogs in NFL betting,  are down to third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson against the New York Jets after Teddy Bridgewater was forced off with a head injury.

Starting QB Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the foreseeable after two successive games with severe concussions, and Bridgewater was brought into to deputise in his stead.

Miami will now have to rely on seventh-round pick rookie Skylar Thompson for the rest of the game in New York, and their offence has been somewhat blunted by the impact of their creative injuries.

The latest injury came after Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner pressured Bridgewater into the end zone, and the latter’s head hit the turf at the completion of Gardner’s hit, also injuring his elbow in the process.

Much has been made of Miami’s response to potential concussion injuries given the oversight displayed in their dealings with Tagovailoa in recent weeks, but Bridgewater’s absence looks to be a notable one as the Jets have raced into a comfortable lead at the MetLife Stadium.

Topics  
Dolphins Jets NFL News and Rumors The Sports Daily
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Arrow to top