Dolphins Pick Up Yet Another QB Casualty After Teddy Bridgewater Head Injury

The Miami Dolphins, who are now slight underdogs in NFL betting, are down to third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson against the New York Jets after Teddy Bridgewater was forced off with a head injury.

Starting QB Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the foreseeable after two successive games with severe concussions, and Bridgewater was brought into to deputise in his stead.

Miami will now have to rely on seventh-round pick rookie Skylar Thompson for the rest of the game in New York, and their offence has been somewhat blunted by the impact of their creative injuries.

Sauce Gardner causes Teddy Bridgewater to throw it away for an intentional grounding in the end zone for a safety! pic.twitter.com/bclS0s71Es — Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) October 9, 2022

The latest injury came after Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner pressured Bridgewater into the end zone, and the latter’s head hit the turf at the completion of Gardner’s hit, also injuring his elbow in the process.

Much has been made of Miami’s response to potential concussion injuries given the oversight displayed in their dealings with Tagovailoa in recent weeks, but Bridgewater’s absence looks to be a notable one as the Jets have raced into a comfortable lead at the MetLife Stadium.