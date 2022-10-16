Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Clears Concussion Protocol

Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol’s this week, with the QB now expected to make his return to the field next Monday for the Dolphins clash against the Steelers.

It was reported on Saturday by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero that Tagovailoa had travelled to Detroit and Pittsburgh to meet with specialists, before being cleared ahead of the game on Sunday.

Tagovailoa returned to practice earlier this week, however Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was adamant that his star QB would not feature against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday:

“I don’t see him being active. I can say with certainty that he’s not going to play this week.”

Tua Tagovailoa has been cleared from concussion protocols, per @adamschefter He is expected to make his return vs. the Steelers for Week 7 pic.twitter.com/2i3ZQGt1oO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2022

The Dolphins were always going to be more cautious with Tua’s injury second time round, following the controversy of playing the QB so shortly after such a bad concussion injury in the earlier weeks of the season.

Miami will now be expecting their star quarterback to make his return next Monday for their heavily anticipated clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as rookie Skylar Thompson makes his first NFL start against the Vikings on Sunday.

