Dolphins Remain Odds-On Favorite to Land Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook remains a free agent. The star running back has made it well known he wants his cut of money and as a result, this has scared some teams away. It is hard to blame them when you consider that Cook is 27 years old and could only have one, maybe two productive years left as a starting half back in the NFL. However, he is still a star name that is going to attract suitors. One of those names who continues to be linked to Cook’s services is the Miami Dolphins. It seems as if it only a matter of time before Miami finally makes the decision to bring the star running back to the AFC East.

Miami Dolphins Still Favorites to Sign Dalvin Cook

Other Favorites for the Running Back

There are still other teams with good odds to sign Cook. Miami is still the favorite at +125 odds, but a few other teams have emerged in the running for the Cook sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are surprisingly still in the running at +600 odds followed by the New York Jets at +750 odds. A couple of dark horse teams who have now been linked to the veteran half back include the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, and even the Kansas City Chiefs. Some of these teams already have a solid “running back by committee,” group, but a couple could certainly start Cook right off the bat. Regardless, most signs still point towards Miami.

Could Dalvin Cook Actually Help the Dolphins?

With Tyreek Hill now facing repercussions for assault, the Dolphins may want some “star power insurance.” Hill could get suspended, which would be a huge blow to their offense. Remember, he was the main feature last year, especially with their quarterback in and out of the lineup all throughout the season. Adding someone like Dalvin Cook could somewhat help that void, but what could scare the Dolphins away is the price he is demanding. The Dolphins already traded for Jalen Ramsey this offseason and have a plethora of other talent they will eventually need to pay in the coming years. As a result, this deal could be in jeopardy if the two sides don’t see eye to eye on what contract Cook receives. However, the Dolphins will still want to exhaust all avenues considering Tyreek Hill is now in legal trouble.

