Dolphins-Steelers Discussing Trade For TE Jonnu Smith

Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith could be on the move by way of a trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dolphins Talking With Steelers About Jonnu Smith Trade

The Dolphins have had trade discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers about their lone Pro-Bowl selection last season, tight end Jonnu Smith, per league sources. Those talks came after Smith expressed an interest in reworking his deal that is scheduled to pay him $4.8 million this… pic.twitter.com/t4G8DqsF6s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 29, 2025

Smith wants a new contract. The Dolphins might elect to move their Pro Bowl tight end instead.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins and Steelers have engaged in trade discussions.

Smith approached Miami brass to rework his contract. Smith signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal last offseason. The 29-year-old is set to make $4.8 million in 2025.

Smith is currently absent from Miami’s voluntary OTA practices this week.

Smith’s 2024 campaign was his best as a professional. Smith’s 88 receptions and 884 receiving yards were Dolphins franchise records. The talented tight end also caught eight touchdowns.

Trading Smith would pose an intriguing dilemma for the Dolphins roster. Smith was clearly their best tight end last season.

If he goes to Pittsburgh, the Dolphins’ options at tight end include Julian Hill, Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner, and Jalin Conyers.

None of those tight ends are as prolific as a pass catcher as Smith.

Why Would The Steelers Want Jonnu Smith?

Steelers OC Arthur Smith LOVES Jonnu Smith. He had him as a young player in Tennessee and then again with Atlanta. https://t.co/UKTUMcGWo9 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 29, 2025

Tight end is not a position of need for Pittsburgh.

Pat Freiermuth signed a four-year, $48 million extension with the Steelers last offseason.

Other tight ends on the roster include Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, and Donald Parham Jr.

Why would Pittsburgh consider giving up draft capital for Smith?

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has a strong relationship with Smith. Arthur Smith coached the tight end in Tennessee and later traded for him in Atlanta.

Let’s see if Miami and Pittsburgh try to get the deal done before their respective mandatory minicamps in June.