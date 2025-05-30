NFL News and Rumors

Dolphins-Steelers Discussing Trade For TE Jonnu Smith

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
2 min read
Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith runs the ball.

Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith could be on the move by way of a trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dolphins Talking With Steelers About Jonnu Smith Trade

Smith wants a new contract. The Dolphins might elect to move their Pro Bowl tight end instead.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins and Steelers have engaged in trade discussions.

Smith approached Miami brass to rework his contract. Smith signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal last offseason. The 29-year-old is set to make $4.8 million in 2025.

Smith is currently absent from Miami’s voluntary OTA practices this week.

Smith’s 2024 campaign was his best as a professional. Smith’s 88 receptions and 884 receiving yards were Dolphins franchise records. The talented tight end also caught eight touchdowns.

Trading Smith would pose an intriguing dilemma for the Dolphins roster. Smith was clearly their best tight end last season.

If he goes to Pittsburgh, the Dolphins’ options at tight end include Julian Hill, Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner, and Jalin Conyers.

None of those tight ends are as prolific as a pass catcher as Smith.

Why Would The Steelers Want Jonnu Smith?

Tight end is not a position of need for Pittsburgh.

Pat Freiermuth signed a four-year, $48 million extension with the Steelers last offseason.

Other tight ends on the roster include Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, and Donald Parham Jr.

Why would Pittsburgh consider giving up draft capital for Smith?

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has a strong relationship with Smith. Arthur Smith coached the tight end in Tennessee and later traded for him in Atlanta.

Let’s see if Miami and Pittsburgh try to get the deal done before their respective mandatory minicamps in June.

Topics  
Dolphins NFL News and Rumors Steelers
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo
