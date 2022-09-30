Dolphins used 12 offensive players during practice in front of onlookers

Multiple Miami Dolphins practice videos were leaked yesterday before the side’s match against the Cincinnati Bengals, however it seems the Miami side knew they were being watched.

Miami Dolphins trained at the University of Cincinnati on Wednesday, in a final practice session before they took on the Bengals on Thursday night.

One sneaky fan managed to find a way into the stadium on Wednesday, and was able to leak video’s of the visiting team’s plays all over social media which quickly went viral.

It seems that the Miami side were one step ahead on this occasion however, as the team were seen practicing with an extra offensive player throughout the session.

So not only did the Dolphins realize someone was filming their practice, they ran fake plays, and still sent an official letter to ask they get removed from social media. The execution from top to bottom 👏👏👏 Well done @MiamiDolphins — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) September 29, 2022

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel purposefully inserted a 12th player into their offensive plays so that they could throw off any onlookers and not reveal any game plans before Thursday night.

The Dolphins will be disappointed that they could not win in Cincinnati following all the controversy before the game, as they lost out 27-15 in the opening game of week 4 to move them t0 (3-1).

All eyes will be on star QB Tua Tagovailoa after the game however, following his concussion injury that forced the 24-year old to be stretchered off the field in the second quarter.

