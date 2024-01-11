The 2024 Wild Card Round features the No. 6 Miami Dolphins traveling to Missouri to take on the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs. Below, we examine the odds for Dolphins vs. Chiefs and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Odds

On BetOnline, the Chiefs are a 4.5-point favorite. The Chiefs and Dolphins met in Germany earlier this season, with Kansas City coming out victorious by a score of 21-14.

View the odds for the game below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Predictions And Picks

Chiefs -4.5 (-108)

Dolphins LB Jerome Baker had wrist surgery and he’s been ruled out for Chiefs game Saturday + likely rest of playoffs. Same for Andrew Van Ginkel with foot injury out Saturday and likely rest of postseason. More key defensive starters lost for Miami. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 8, 2024

Miami is (literally) limping into the postseason as the Dolphins have been decimated by injuries the past few weeks.

The Dolphins will be without OLB Bradley Chubb, CB Xavien Howard, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, LB Jerome Baker, LB Cameron Goode, and LB Jaelan Phillips.

LT Terron Armstead, S DeShone Elliott, S Jevon Hollard, RB De’Von Achane, OL Liam Eichenberg, CB Jalen Ramsey, RB Raheem Mostert, WR Jaylen Waddle, and WR Tyreek Hill are all banged up and on the injury list.

All that said, the Dolphins have the firepower to light up the scoreboard. The Dolphins were the only team in the NFL to average more than 400 yards of offense per game (401.3).

QB comparison: Patrick Mahomes is 10-1 in temps 40 and below with a 94.1% passer rating. (Including playoffs) Tua is 6-13 in temps under 70 degrees and 0-4 under 40 degrees with a 57% passer rating The Miami Dolphins are 0-10 in temps below 40 degrees.

(The longest losing… pic.twitter.com/mPHUieXY6a — Chiefs Focus (@ChiefsFocus) January 10, 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs have been led by their defense all season. The Chiefs’ defense is second in scoring (17.3 points/game) and 2nd in yards (289.8 yards/game).

The Chiefs have lost multiple games this season because of offensive miscues, mainly mistakes from their receivers. However, the Chiefs still have the best player in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes. He can singlehandedly win games.

If this game was played in Florida, I would be on the Dolphins. However, this game will be in subzero temperatures in Kansas City.

The Dolphins have lost 10 straight games when the kickoff temperature is 40 degrees or below. Tua Tagovailoa is 6-13 in temperatures under 70 degrees. The Dolphins fail to heat up Saturday night as the Chiefs cover and advance.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Best Prop Bet

Travis Kelce Over 5.5 Receptions (-107)

You would think Travis Kelce had a bad year with how he’s been portrayed in sports media. Kelce did snap his streak of seven straight seasons with 1000+ receiving yards.

However, Kelce still finished with 984 receiving yards on 93 catches with five touchdowns. Kelce was not great this year, but he was still very good.

The postseason is typically when Kelce heads to another level. Kelce has 6+ receptions in nine of his last 10 postseason games.

With the Chiefs’ questions at wide receiver and the Dolphins’ injuries on defense, Kelce should thrive in the receiving game on Saturday night.