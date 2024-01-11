NFL News and Rumors

Dolphins vs. Chiefs: 2024 Wild Card Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) carries the ball against Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5)

The 2024 Wild Card Round features the No. 6 Miami Dolphins traveling to Missouri to take on the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs. Below, we examine the odds for Dolphins vs. Chiefs and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Odds

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10)
Dec 3, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball en route to a touchdown as Washington Commanders safety Jartavius Martin (20) chases during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On BetOnline, the Chiefs are a 4.5-point favorite. The Chiefs and Dolphins met in Germany earlier this season, with Kansas City coming out victorious by a score of 21-14.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Miami Dolphins Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +195 -225 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +4.5 (-112) -4.5 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Predictions And Picks

Chiefs -4.5 (-108)

Miami is (literally) limping into the postseason as the Dolphins have been decimated by injuries the past few weeks.

The Dolphins will be without OLB Bradley Chubb, CB Xavien Howard, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, LB Jerome Baker, LB Cameron Goode, and LB Jaelan Phillips.

LT Terron Armstead, S DeShone Elliott, S Jevon Hollard, RB De’Von Achane, OL Liam Eichenberg, CB Jalen Ramsey, RB Raheem Mostert, WR Jaylen Waddle, and WR Tyreek Hill are all banged up and on the injury list. 

All that said, the Dolphins have the firepower to light up the scoreboard. The Dolphins were the only team in the NFL to average more than 400 yards of offense per game (401.3).

The Kansas City Chiefs have been led by their defense all season. The Chiefs’ defense is second in scoring (17.3 points/game) and 2nd in yards (289.8 yards/game).

The Chiefs have lost multiple games this season because of offensive miscues, mainly mistakes from their receivers. However, the Chiefs still have the best player in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes. He can singlehandedly win games.

If this game was played in Florida, I would be on the Dolphins. However, this game will be in subzero temperatures in Kansas City.

The Dolphins have lost 10 straight games when the kickoff temperature is 40 degrees or below. Tua Tagovailoa is 6-13 in temperatures under 70 degrees. The Dolphins fail to heat up Saturday night as the Chiefs cover and advance.

Bet on Chiefs -4.5 (-108) at BetOnline

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Best Prop Bet

Travis Kelce Over 5.5 Receptions (-107)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Nov 26, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a Chiefs touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

You would think Travis Kelce had a bad year with how he’s been portrayed in sports media. Kelce did snap his streak of seven straight seasons with 1000+ receiving yards.

However, Kelce still finished with 984 receiving yards on 93 catches with five touchdowns. Kelce was not great this year, but he was still very good.

The postseason is typically when Kelce heads to another level. Kelce has 6+ receptions in nine of his last 10 postseason games.

With the Chiefs’ questions at wide receiver and the Dolphins’ injuries on defense, Kelce should thrive in the receiving game on Saturday night.

Bet on Travis Kelce Over 5.5 Receptions (-107) at BetOnline
Chiefs Dolphins NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top