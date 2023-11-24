NFL News and Rumors

Dolphins vs. Jets: NFL Black Friday Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams

The Miami Dolphins (7-3) and the New York Jets (4-6) will square off in the first-ever Black Friday game. Below, we explore the odds for the Dolphins vs. Jets and reveal our predictions, picks, and best prop bet for Black Friday.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Dolphins vs. Jets: NFL Black Friday Football Odds

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Oct 15, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins are 9-point favorites in the first Black Friday game via BetOnline.

The Jets will have a new quarterback under center with Tim Boyle. Trevor Siemian, not Zach Wilson, will back up Boyle. Wilson was benched earlier this week.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Miami Dolphins New York Jets Play
Moneyline -480 +390 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -9 (-110) +9 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40.5 (-108) Under 40.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Dolphins vs. Jets: NFL Black Friday Predictions And Picks

New York Jets +9 (-110)

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) fights
Oct 15, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) fights for yards as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zach Cunningham (52) tackles during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Like the Dallas Cowboys, the Miami Dolphins have beaten the inferior teams and lost to the superior teams. In the NFL, that’s good enough to make the playoffs. Is it good enough to make the Super Bowl? We will see.

Can the Jets contain Tyreek Hill? The Dolphins wide receiver continues a historic pace, with 79 receptions, 1,222 yards, and nine touchdowns. The Jets have a capable defender in slowing down Hill with Sauce Gardner.

Tua Tagovailoa does not lose games the Dolphins are supposed to win. Tua is 10-0 SU and 7-3 ATS as a favorite of over 4 pts.

Boyle is getting his first start, and history says backup quarterbacks have been profitable ATS. Sinde 2019, backup QBs in their first start are 67-51-2 ATS (via Evan Abrams of Action Network).

This game comes down to two things. First, will Boyle make enough plays to move the chains? Expect the Jets to be conservative on offense, but Boyle will have to be good third down. Well, at least better than Zach Wilson’s 55.0% completion percentage on third down.

The bigger key is the Jets’ defense vs. the Miami offense. Can the Jets’ defense continue to keep the team in games? At the Meadowlands, the Jets’ defense has shut down Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert. The Jets’ defense makes enough plays to keep New York in the game and cover.

Bet on New York Jets +9 (-110) at BetOnline

Dolphins vs. Jets: NFL Thursday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Tyreek Hill to Have 1+ Touchdown and Miami to Win (+106)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill
Oct 15, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts while taking on the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins should not lose this game. Tua takes care of business as a big favorite, and the Jets don’t have the firepower on offense to put pressure on Miami. However, this game should be within one possession heading into the fourth quarter.

There is a direct correlation between Hill scoring a touchdown with the Dolphins winning. Hill has scored at least one touchdown in eight of 10 games. Miami is 7-1 in games when Hill scores. However, the Dolphins are 0-2 when Hill fails to find the end zone.

Mike McDaniel is one of the best play-callers in the NFL. He’ll find a way to get Hill in the end zone on Friday, leading to a Dolphins victory.

Bet on Tyreek Hill to Have 1+ Touchdown and Miami to Win (+106) at BetOnline
Topics  
Dolphins Jets NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) celebrates an interception during the second half of an NFL game

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets on Black Friday | Free Live Stream

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
lions lose on thanksgiving again (1)
Fans Watch Detroit Lions Fall To Green Bay Packers, Lose Again During NFL’s Thanksgiving Showcase Event
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Daron Bland
Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland Sets Pick 6 Single Season Record
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Dolly Parton
NFL Fans React To Dolly Parton’s Halftime Performance During The Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love
NFL Thanksgiving Day Same Game Parlay: +391 SGP
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 23 2023
NFL News and Rumors
John Madden
4 Ways The NFL Is Honoring John Madden On Thanksgiving 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 23 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet
NFL Thanksgiving Day Games 2023: Best Player Props
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 23 2023
More News
Arrow to top