The Miami Dolphins (7-3) and the New York Jets (4-6) will square off in the first-ever Black Friday game. Below, we explore the odds for the Dolphins vs. Jets and reveal our predictions, picks, and best prop bet for Black Friday.

Dolphins vs. Jets: NFL Black Friday Football Odds

The Dolphins are 9-point favorites in the first Black Friday game via BetOnline.

The Jets will have a new quarterback under center with Tim Boyle. Trevor Siemian, not Zach Wilson, will back up Boyle. Wilson was benched earlier this week.

Dolphins vs. Jets: NFL Black Friday Predictions And Picks

New York Jets +9 (-110)

Like the Dallas Cowboys, the Miami Dolphins have beaten the inferior teams and lost to the superior teams. In the NFL, that’s good enough to make the playoffs. Is it good enough to make the Super Bowl? We will see.

Can the Jets contain Tyreek Hill? The Dolphins wide receiver continues a historic pace, with 79 receptions, 1,222 yards, and nine touchdowns. The Jets have a capable defender in slowing down Hill with Sauce Gardner.

Tua Tagovailoa does not lose games the Dolphins are supposed to win. Tua is 10-0 SU and 7-3 ATS as a favorite of over 4 pts.

Boyle is getting his first start, and history says backup quarterbacks have been profitable ATS. Sinde 2019, backup QBs in their first start are 67-51-2 ATS (via Evan Abrams of Action Network).

This game comes down to two things. First, will Boyle make enough plays to move the chains? Expect the Jets to be conservative on offense, but Boyle will have to be good third down. Well, at least better than Zach Wilson’s 55.0% completion percentage on third down.

The bigger key is the Jets’ defense vs. the Miami offense. Can the Jets’ defense continue to keep the team in games? At the Meadowlands, the Jets’ defense has shut down Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert. The Jets’ defense makes enough plays to keep New York in the game and cover.

Dolphins vs. Jets: NFL Thursday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Tyreek Hill to Have 1+ Touchdown and Miami to Win (+106)

The Dolphins should not lose this game. Tua takes care of business as a big favorite, and the Jets don’t have the firepower on offense to put pressure on Miami. However, this game should be within one possession heading into the fourth quarter.

There is a direct correlation between Hill scoring a touchdown with the Dolphins winning. Hill has scored at least one touchdown in eight of 10 games. Miami is 7-1 in games when Hill scores. However, the Dolphins are 0-2 when Hill fails to find the end zone.

Mike McDaniel is one of the best play-callers in the NFL. He’ll find a way to get Hill in the end zone on Friday, leading to a Dolphins victory.