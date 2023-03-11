As if anyone questioned it, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill wanted to make everyone know just how fast he is.

Without the football pads and helmet and within the lines at the USA Track and Field Masters event in Louisville, Kentucky., Hill ran an indoor race for the first time in nine years.

It was the 60-yard dash, and he smoked the field with a 6.70 time.

Tyreek Hill just showing off that 99 speed at a 60 meter dash

As the commentator noted, Hill had the race won from the start.

Explosive out of the blocks, Hill reaffirmed his “cheetah” status.

Hill Leaving The Chiefs Is Still More Surprising Than This Race

Given the jarring storylines of the 2022 offseason, Tyreek Hill being traded to the Miami Dolphins has to top the list.

Hill got a big payday, and the Chiefs got a lot of draft picks in return.

No one expected the Chiefs to march into the Super Bowl the season after losing Hill.

Of course, Hill has a Super Bowl ring from the 2020 championship, but some may wonder what could have been for Hill had he stayed in KC.

The Chiefs are already the favorite to win the 2024 Super Bowl.

Hill Is Part Of An Exciting Young Dolphins Team

Hill is on a Dolphins team that is emerging from a rebuild with a new young coach and fifth-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Despite everything that happened in 2022 with Tua and his injuries, the Dolphins managed to finish second in the AFC East with a 9-8 record.

They have work to do to contend and compete with the 13-3 Buffalo Bills who won the division, but with Hill’s speed and the young core of players in Miami, maybe it can happen.

Hill Will Be Back In Arrowhead In 2023

The Chiefs are expected to host the Dolphins in Arrowhead for a 2023 regular season matchup.

That will be an interesting game for Chiefs fans who still love Tyreek Hill.

He should receive loud applause among the Chiefs faithful during that game unless he scores a Dolphins touchdown, of course.

