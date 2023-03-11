NFL News and Rumors

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Runs 6.70 60 Yard Dash At USATF Event

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins

As if anyone questioned it, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill wanted to make everyone know just how fast he is.

Without the football pads and helmet and within the lines at the USA Track and Field Masters event in Louisville, Kentucky., Hill ran an indoor race for the first time in nine years.

It was the 60-yard dash, and he smoked the field with a 6.70 time.

As the commentator noted, Hill had the race won from the start.

Explosive out of the blocks, Hill reaffirmed his “cheetah” status.

Hill Leaving The Chiefs Is Still More Surprising Than This Race

Given the jarring storylines of the 2022 offseason, Tyreek Hill being traded to the Miami Dolphins has to top the list.

Hill got a big payday, and the Chiefs got a lot of draft picks in return.

No one expected the Chiefs to march into the Super Bowl the season after losing Hill.

Of course, Hill has a Super Bowl ring from the 2020 championship, but some may wonder what could have been for Hill had he stayed in KC.

The Chiefs are already the favorite to win the 2024 Super Bowl.

Hill Is Part Of An Exciting Young Dolphins Team

Hill is on a Dolphins team that is emerging from a rebuild with a new young coach and fifth-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Despite everything that happened in 2022 with Tua and his injuries, the Dolphins managed to finish second in the AFC East with a 9-8 record.

They have work to do to contend and compete with the 13-3 Buffalo Bills who won the division, but with Hill’s speed and the young core of players in Miami, maybe it can happen.

Hill Will Be Back In Arrowhead In 2023

The Chiefs are expected to host the Dolphins in Arrowhead for a 2023 regular season matchup.

That will be an interesting game for Chiefs fans who still love Tyreek Hill.

He should receive loud applause among the Chiefs faithful during that game unless he scores a Dolphins touchdown, of course.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Dolphins NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady Devin McCourty

Tom Brady Congratulates Devin McCourty On His Retirement

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  40min
NFL News and Rumors
Bubba Ventrone
Browns ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone May Enlist Help Of Phil Dawson and Josh Cribbs
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Steve Smith Sr.
Panthers Legend Steve Smith Sr. Reacts To Trade, Calls WR DJ Moore His “Spirit Animal”
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets Super Bowl Odds Move Shorten by 52%
New York Jets Super Bowl Odds Shorten by 52% Amid Aaron Rodgers Rumors
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Frank Reich stands out the podium in Carolina.
Carolina Panthers Reportedly Open To Trading Back From No. 1
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Are Forcing Jameis Winston To Make A Decision
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
The Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes: A Rivalry Within a Rivarly
11 NFL Teams Attend Odell Beckham Jr’s Arizona Workout
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
More News
Arrow to top