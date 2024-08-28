Domantas Sabonis: Kings’ Offseason “Exceeded Expectations”

The Sacramento Kings were one of the letdowns of the league last year. Especially after a Cinderella-like campaign the year before where they ended one of the longest playoff droughts in sports history. However, Domantas Sabonis seems confident in the team returning to competency this coming season. The Kings have had a somewhat underrated offseason and the Kings big man is excited for what is to come in the new year. Some notable transactions Sacramento made were re-signing Sixth Man of the Year, Malik Monk, and trading for DeMar DeRozan.

Domantas Sabonis Happy With Sacramento’s Offseason

Domantas Sabonis Excited About Playing With DeMar DeRozan

Sabonis had some high praise for the mid-range maestro.

“I think it’s going to be good for us. It’s going to make us think differently on the court, move differently, and really read each other,” Sabonis said. “We are used to playing one style, but he does something at a Hall of Fame level that we’re going to have to play around and it’s going to make it so much harder for teams to guard us because we can basically score from anywhere.”

The Kings center also had this to say:

“Definitely [exceeded my expectations]. He’s a very smart player, has been in the league forever, and has done so much, I’m excited to learn from him and pick his brain and I hope everyone else is and everyone gets better overall.”

Needless to say, it seems as if DeRozan and Sabonis will have no problems getting along. Do not be surprised if this reloaded Sacramento roster is back in playoff contention this coming season.

Kings Looking to Get Back Into Playoff Picture

As of right now, the Sacramento Kings have odds of -145 of making the playoffs per BetMGM. Their odds of winning the title are currently at +6,600. In the loaded Western Conference, it is going to be difficult for any team on the bubble to break through, but the Kings have the talent to accomplish this task. They now possess an intriguing star trio of DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and De’Aaron Fox. Not to mention, a supporting cast led by Malik Monk will also help. The defense is still concerning, but we have seen high-powered offenses in today’s NBA overcome this weakness in terms of willing a team to a playoff spot. All in all, the Sacramento Kings are a squad one should not sleep on going into the new season.