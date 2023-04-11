Featured

Domantas Sabonis Wins NBA Rebounding Title

Domantas Sabonis has had a terrific campaign. He has established himself as the leader of the young and upcoming Sacramento Kings and has solidified himself as a true All-Star in this league. Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox have developed terrific chemistry together forming one of the deadliest duos in the NBA. The son of NBA Hall of Famer, Arvydas Sabonis, is once again adding to his NBA resume as they prepare for the defending champions in the first round of the postseason.

Domantas Sabonis Finishes Regular Season as League Leader in Total Rebounds Per Game

Domantas Sabonis’ Year

Sabonis ended up leading the league in double-doubles this year. An impressive feat considering the NBA currently features the likes of elite big men such as Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Karl-Anthony Towns. However, Sabonis is now adding NBA rebounding champion to his resume after this season. The three-time All-Star led the league in total rebounds at 12.3 per game. Coming in a close second was Nikola Jokic at 11.8 total rebounds per game.

Sabonis’ rebounding ability has benefited the Kings greatly and it also helps that he can stretch the floor with his shooting. This season, he averaged 7.3 assists and 19.1 points per game to go along with a field goal percentage of 61.5 percent. Not to mention, the former Indiana Pacer also stroked it from beyond the arc at a rate of 37.3 percent. Domantas Sabonis may not be considered in the same tier as Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic right now, but after this year, it may be time to have a conversation.

Sabonis and the Kings’ Success This Year

Sacramento’s new-found success is directly correlated to the All-Star level of production from Domantas Sabonis. While many scoffed at the trade that landed him with the Sacramento Kings last season, hindsight now says that the Kings won the trade. De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento supporting cast deserve a lot of credit for this turnaround, but most of the credit still goes to the big man.

The two-man game of Sabonis and Fox has given opposing defenses fits all year long. The two All-Stars are bound to make an All-NBA Team. Plus, they will be extremely vital in their first round matchup with the defending champion, Golden State Warriors. With the Warriors’ weakness in the paint, Domantas Sabonis and his rebounding ability will be the x-factor for the Sacramento Kings.

 

